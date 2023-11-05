Houston Texans rookie CJ Stroud lit up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and engineered a game-winning drive, breaking records in the process.

Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud had a breakout game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, setting records and leading his team to an incredible comeback win with a late game-winning drive. Stroud set the single-game NFL record for passing yards by a rookie, lighting up Tampa Bay for 470 yards and 5 touchdowns in the miraculous win.

CJ Stroud just set the NFL single-game rookie passing yardage record with 470 yards and 5 TDs … and is about to lead the Texans to an improbable come-from-behind win over Tampa. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2023

The Texans needed every single one of Stroud's 470 yards, as they were down 4 late in the game and needing a touchdown. Stroud connected twice on two perfect passes to fellow rookie Tank Dell, leading the Texans to the come-from-behind win in a wild game where Texans backup running back Dare Ogunbowale had to kick field goals in the second half for Houston.

Stroud's incredible day was capped off with the touchdown to Dell with just 10 seconds remaining in the game.

C.J. Stroud just broke the NFL single-game rookie passing record … and now puts Houston in front. pic.twitter.com/BQLqXy0IcG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 5, 2023

Stroud has been regarded as one of the best rookie quarterbacks to enter the league after his first eight games. The Texans rookie has rarely turned the ball over all season, and will now have an incredible 14-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio despite starting games right away with a rookie head coach and a team around him that finished 3-13-1 last season.

The Texans have now already won more games than they did last year, thanks in large part to the play of their star rookie quarterback. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is on pace to break multiple record by a rookie quarterback if he keeps this pace.

Stroud eclipsed the single-game rookie passing yards record previously held by Marc Bulger, who threw for 453 yards against the San Diego Chargers on November 10, 2002.

C.J. Stroud's record-breaking day will be a memorable one, as its the rookie's first game-winning touchdown drive as an NFL quarterback.