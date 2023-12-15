This update includes many OVR adjustments for several players across the league

The newest Madden 24 Player Ratings Update for NFL Week 15 arrived. Overall, this update includes many OVR adjustments for several players across the league, following their Week 14 performances. We saw players on teams like the Cowboys rise, while their divisional rival, the Eagles, saw many OVR drops. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Madden 24 Player Ratings after the Week 15 Roster Update.

Madden 24 Player Ratings For NFL Week 15 – Week 15 Roster Update

Overall, the biggest movers of the week include:

Tyron Smith – 95 OVR (+3) At 33 years old, Smith still shows he's a dominant lineman, perhaps one of the best in the league. In his last 25 starts, Smith has only allowed 3.5 sacks, a stat line similar to HOFers like Trent Williams and Lane Johnson. Overall, the Cowboys offense continues to be one of the best in the league. It's thanks to players like Smith that the offense runs so efficiently

Stephon Gillmore – 90 OVR (+2) Additionally, it's not just the Cowboys offense, but defense that wins games too. Stephon Gillmore kept the Philly receivers in check, also forcing a fumble (one of three for the Boys). Despite the Eagles' dominant receiving tandem getting good numbers on paper, the truth is they were contained enough to prevent a meaningful impact. When you limit a QB who has options like Goedert, Brown, Smith, and Swift under 200 passing yards, you're doing something right.

Trey Smith – 89 OVR (+2) Smith has only allowed 5.5 sacks since entering the league in 2021. Overall, this means he's allowed one sack every nine games. When you have an elite QB like Patrick Mahomes, keeping him protected is the most important thing. To have someone like Trey Smith is a blessing, one that the Chiefs remember when his contract talks come up.

Brock Purdy – 87 OVR (+2) The Purdy haters continue to cry after he threw over 300 yards and 2 TDs, all while completing 70% of his passes. Overall, many like to call Purdy a system QB. However, if all the 49ers needed was a QB, then how come Trey Lance and Jimmy G couldn't put up numbers like he has? Time to start putting respect on the man's name.

Martin Emerson Jr. – 81 OVR (+3) The Browns CB picked off Trevor Lawrence twice, helping Cleveland secure a 31-27 victory. Despite injuries to Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb, the Browns offense still seems to run efficiently. Hopefully, Joe Flacco continues to take what his defense gives him.

Stefon Diggs – 95 OVR (-2) The Bills' star wideout hasn't been as explosive this season as before, as he still has yet to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards. Nevertheless, he averages 76 yards per game, which puts him on pace to have over 1,200 yards this season. Still, it feels strange, as if Stefon's numbers could be even higher considering his level of talent. However, he's likely more focused on making a playoff push.



Additionally, other players saw an increase to their OVRs this week:

Logan Wilson – 85 OVR (+1)

David Njoku – 86 OVR (+1)

Greg Newsome – 84 OVR (+1)

Evan Engram – 88 OVR (+1)

Brandon Scherff – 85 OVR (+1)

Courtland Sutton – 85 OVR (+1)

Joe Thuney – 92 OVR (+1)

Khalil Mack – 88 OVR (+1)

Dak Prescott – 92 OVR (+1)

Tony Pollard – 88 OVR (+1)

Jaylon Johnson – 88 OVR (+1)

Jaquan Brisker – 83 OVR (+2)

Kyle Pitts – 84 OVR (+1)

Drake London – 82 OVR (+1)

Derrick Brown – 87 OVR (+1)

Antoine Winfield Jr. – 91 OVR (+1)

Brandon Aiyuk – 90 OVR (+1)

Lastly, a few notable players also saw an OVR decrease:

Marlon Humphrey – 91 OVR (-1)

Tee Higgins – 84 OVR (-1)

Amari Cooper – 89 OVR (-1)

Quenton Nelson – 90 OVR (-1)

Nick Bolton – 85 OVR (-1)

Derwin James – 92 OVR (-1)

Keenan Allen – 91 OVR (-1)

Justin Herbert – 86 OVR (-1)

Jason Kelce – 93 OVR (-1)

Haason Reddick – 89 OVR (-1)

Dallas Goedert – 87 OVR (-1)

Aidan Hutchinson – 86 OVR (-1)

Rashan Gary – 86 OVR (-2)

Kenneth Walker III – 87 OVR (-1)

Jamal Adams – 85 OVR (-1)

Quandre Diggs – 83 OVR (-1)

Fred Warner – 96 OVR (-1)

And that wraps it up for the Madden 24 Player Ratings for NFL Week 15. The week officially started last night, when the Raiders routed the Chargers 63-21. Despite scoring zero points in last week's loss to Minnesota, Las Vegas showed up with the intention of taking no survivors. Hopefully they saved some of their juice for their last three matchups, which includes two divisional rivals and the Colts. All three of these opponents are fighting hard for playoff seeding.

NFL Week 15 includes a couple of other interesting matchups. Several backup QBs, including Jake Browning, Joe Flacco, and Tommy Devito, all must fight to help their team make a playoff push this season. We've also got an exciting Cowboys-Bills matchup on Sunday afternoon, with both teams needing to win for their own reasons. Lastly, the week ends on a MNF bout between the Eagles and Seahawks. Both teams have hit rough patches this season, and will look to crawl out before things get even worse.

For more Madden content, check out the Week 15 Roster Update, and our recent NFL Week 15 predictions via Madden Simulation. Lastly, check out the full Madden ratings over at the Madden 24 ratings web page.

Lastly, for more NFL and gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.