Madden 24 Simulates returns once more, with NFL Week 15 Predictions for all the games this week. Last week, Madden 24 went 7-8 in its predictions, going below .500 for the first time since Week 12. However, Week 14 contained included more unexpected QB injuries, trap games, and overall madness. It was awesome. Nevertheless, we want to see who Madden declares as the Week 15 winners.

Madden 24 Simulates NFL Week 15 Games – Predictions For All Games

In this series, we run 15-minute quarter games, simulate them, and report our findings. However, since some injury reports don't get updated until hours before kick-off, we decided to trust our own judgement. Usually, players listed as questionable receive a start, while those listed as Doubtful get pulled out. Nevertheless, we wonder who Madden 24 selects for this week's games.

Madden 24 Simulates – Chargers 24 – Raiders 10

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Chargers 7 0 3 14 24 Raiders 0 7 3 0 10

The Chargers, having scored only 20 points in their last three contests, found a way to score 24 as they defeated Las Vegas. The Raiders, led by QB Aidan O'Connell, struggled to score without the help of their defense and special teams.

Despite a 10-10 tie at the end of the third, the game seemed very much in favor of the Chargers. Overall, their offensive unit seemed to move down the field just fine. In the fourth quarter, they scored on back-to-back drives with ease.

Justin Herbert threw for 271 yards, 2 TDs, and 1 INT, with both scores coming in the fourth quarter.

Madden 24 Simulates – Vikings 6 – Bengals 17

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Vikings 3 0 3 0 6 Bengals 0 7 7 3 17

The Vikings ran with QB Nick Mullens, who played as you expected. Congrats to the Vikings, though, who managed to double their score from last week. Unfortunately, it was not enough to come out on top.

Although Jake Browning is playing very well, Madden 24 doesn't know that. Therefore, he threw a touchdown and an interception and gained 199 total yards of offense. Joe Mixon saved the day, with two big runs of 34 and 26 yards to set up both touchdown drives.

Madden 24 Simulates – Steelers 15 – Colts 10

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Steelers 3 6 0 6 15 Colts 7 3 0 0 10

The Steelers' offensive woes continued with three FGs in the first half. However, a fourth-quarter scoop and score from T.J. Watt put the team up 15-10. Pittsburgh failed the 2pt conversion, of course, but it didn't matter in the end.

Meanwhile, the Colts struggled to score in the second half despite leading 10-9. Gardner Minshew left with an injury, leaving Sam Ehlinger. The harsh reality of playing with a third string QB set in right away, as the Ehlinger only threw for 76 yards in one and a half quarters.

Madden 24 Simulates – Broncos 31 – Lions 28

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Broncos 7 10 7 7 31 Lions 7 7 7 7 28

The Broncos finally found some fire this season, winning six of their last seven. Make that seven of eight now as they beat Detroit 31-28. Russell Wilson played spectacularly, throwing four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Additionally, Lions' QB Jared Goff also played well, finding the endzone three times (twice in the air, once on the ground). However, the Lions lost due to a second quarter FG from Denver. That score just so happened to be the deciding factor, as both neither team ever took a two score lead.

Madden 24 Simulates – Giants 17 – Saints 21

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Giants 3 7 7 0 17 Saints 7 7 0 7 21

Tommy DeVito is the hero New York needs. However, he couldn't come through with a victory against a stout Saints defense. Overall, he threw two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 17-21 loss.

The Saints played well enough to keep their playoff chances alive. Alvin Kamara led the team in receiving and rushing yards, with 155 yards total. He also scored the final touchdown in the fourth quarter, which led to the team's victory.

Madden 24 Simulates – Bears 19 – Browns 17

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Bears 3 7 3 6 19 Browns 7 0 3 7 17

The return of Justin Fields gave the Bears just enough to surpass a tough Cleveland defense. Despite three sacks from Myles Garrett, Chicago managed to score on five different drives. However, they only scored one touchdown throughout the whole contest.

Cleveland, on the other hand, ran with Joe Flacco again, who played poorly. He threw three interceptions, despite completing all of this throws on his first drive. Overall, Cleveland still remains a presence in the playoff race, but they need to start winning.

Madden 24 Simulates – Falcons 27 – Panthers 0

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Falcons 3 7 7 10 27 Panthers 0 0 0 0 0

Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud looks worse every week, with the Alabama product throwing for only 166 yards in the contest. Additionally, Miles Sanders left with an injury, while Chuba Hubbard fumbled twice.

The Falcons offense, with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier running for three total scores. Additionally, Desmond Ridder completed 72% of his passes with no turnovers. Overall, the Falcons earn a much needed divisional victory to stay alive.

Madden 24 Simulates – Buccaneers 16 – Packers 20

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Buccaneers 0 3 10 3 16 Packers 7 3 3 7 20

The Buccaneers tried to keep things alive in the second half with two straight scoring drives. Unfortunately, three field goals and only one touchdown led to more opportunities for Green Bay. Meanwhile, the Packers, down 16-13 in the fourth, managed to score with just 0:59 remaining. Jordan Love found WR Jaylen Reed for a 17-yard pass, helping Green Bay advance to 7-7.

Overall, Tampa Bay loses its grip with a Saints and Falcons victory.

Madden 24 Simulates – Jets 10 – Dolphins 38

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Jets 0 0 3 7 10 Dolphins 7 14 7 10 38

Both teams returned their former selves, with Zach Wilson struggling and Miami beating on below .500 teams. Tyreek Hill recorded 7 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown, while Raheem Mostert ran fr 85 yards on 16 carries. Overall, Miami enjoyed an easy victory.

The Jets failed to score until the second half, with zero touchdowns until the fourth. Hopefully the real life version of this matchup sees Wilson play like he did last week.

Madden 24 Simulates – Chiefs 28 – Patriots 14

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Chiefs 14 0 7 7 28 Patriots 7 0 0 7 14

Both teams scoring on their first drive seemed like something out of a fairy tale. However, reality soon set in after, as only three touchdowns were scored after the first quarter. However, Kansas City can be glad the losing streak is over.

New England, with the year already over, looks forward to potentially receiving a top pick for some of the best players in College right now.

Madden 24 Simulates – Texans 27 – Titans 20

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Texans 7 10 7 3 27 Titans 3 7 3 7 20

We ran with Davis Mills due to Stroud's concussion. However, Mills played well in Stroud's place, throwing for two touchdowns and 252 yards in the win. Despite missing Tank Dell, Mills made it work with a young receiving corps.

Heck, even Tennessee played well, keeping the game alive until the very end. The defense held Houston to a FG, but the offense didn't have enough time to score a TD. Will Levis ended the day with 288 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT.

Madden 24 Simulates – 49ers 49 – Cardinals 20

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL 49ers 7 21 14 7 49 Cardinals 0 3 0 17 20

The 49ers started off slow. However, three touchdowns in the second quarter put this game away immediately. Furthermore, two more touchdowns in third put the nail in the coffin. However, Arizona still attempted to rally back, with 17 points in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, San Francisco tacked on another score, winning this one 49-20.

Madden 24 Simulates – Commanders 21 – Rams 31

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Commanders 7 0 0 14 21 Rams 7 10 7 7 31

Overall, the Commanders' two 4th quarter touchdowns fell 10 points short of coming back against the Rams. After trailing 7-0, L.A. scored 24 unanswered points, including two touchdown catches from Cooper Kupp.

With the loss, the Commanders season goes down the drains, as L.A.'s hopes remain alive.

Madden 24 Simulates – Cowboys 35 – Bills 31

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Cowboys 7 7 14 7 35 Bills 7 10 7 7 31

The Cowboys continue to dominate on offense, with another 30+ point showing. Buffalo responded with a three touchdown performance from Josh Allen. Unfortunately, a 4th & 2 at the DAL 2 forced BUF to go for three. This decision, instead of going for it, might've proved fatal to Buffalo.

With the win, Dallas remains ahead of their rival Eagles for now.

Madden 24 Simulates – Ravens 34 – Jaguars 24

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Ravens 0 17 7 10 34 Jaguars 7 3 7 7 24

Down 10-7, Baltimore proceeded to outscore Jacksonville 27-14 for the rest of the game. Trevor Lawrence once again showed signs of inconsistency, though he didn't play terribly. However, Lamar Jackson played a near perfect game. He completed 21 of 24 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he ran for 53 yards and another score on just 6 rushing attempts.

The Jaguars look like they could lose the throne to the division any week now. However, there's still plenty of season left.

Madden 24 Simulates – Eagles 41 – Seahawks 28

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Eagles 10 14 14 3 41 Seahawks 7 0 7 14 28

We started Geno Smith at QB, though his status for MNF is uncertain. Overall, he and his 21 points in the second half didn't stop a pounding from Philly.

Frustrated over two straight losses, Jalen Hurts threw for 369 yards on 30 attempts, while running for another 46 on 8 carries. His two touchdown passes to A.J. Brown in the second quarter put the Eagles up 24-7. Furthermore, they put up another 17 points in the second half, including a 33 yard TD run from D'Andre Swift.

The Eagles fight to win back their No. 1 Seed, while Seattle desperately needs to win more games.

That concludes the Madden 24 Simulations of NFL Week 15 Games. We look forward to seeing the results of the predictions, and hope for some exciting games. Lastly, check out the latest roster update release date for Week 15.

