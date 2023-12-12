The Madden 24 Week 15 roster update should be interesting after a big shakeup in the NFC this weekend

The Madden 24 Week 15 Roster Update release date is on its way. Just like previous roster updates, this one should adjust player ratings while taking into account any releases and free agent signings. However, these updates do not change aspects like player likeness, gameplay changes, or Ultimate Team content. Let's dive into the Madden 24 Week 14 Roster Update Release Date

Madden 24 Week 15 Roster Update Release Date

Disagree with #Madden24 player ratings? Keep dialing the Ratings Hotline below ⏬ 📲: 844-MADDEN-1 or 844-623-3361 — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) December 6, 2023

Based on previous weeks, we expect the Madden 24 Week 15 Roster Update Release Date to be Thursday, December 14th, 2023. Therefore, expect the update to release just before the Chargers visit Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. However, should the update not drop this Thursday, then it should release before the games begin this Sunday.

For newcomers, check out our Roster Update guide on how to update your rosters in Madden 24. Overall, the process takes a few moments, only requiring an internet connection to complete.

The Madden 24 Week 15 roster update should be interesting after a big shakeup in the NFC this weekend. The Cowboys' 33-13 victory over the Eagles catapulted San Francisco into the No. 1 Seed. Meanwhile, Dallas themselves jumped up to second place. Overall, Philly's defensive players might see a drop in ratings after another egregious showing from the defense.

Additionally, we saw a pair of New York Quarterbacks put up some impressive performances over the weekend. Tommy DeVito racked up 70 yards rushing while completing over 80% of his passes in a narrow 24-22 victory over Green Bay. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson put up a +300 yard performance over the air, helping the Jets dominate the Texans 30-6.

Lastly, we wonder how many offensive player ratings will drop for the Vikings and Raiders, after an abysmal showing from both fronts this Sunday. For a moment, some of us believed it could've been the NFL's first 0-0 game since 1943. Thankfully, Greg Joseph just managed to make the game winning field goal with just minutes remaining.

With every team now having their bye week, we can now enjoy 16 games a week as the playoffs are just a few short weeks away.

Madden 24 is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store).

