This week saw the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs and several other young running backs make a leap in their OVRs.

The latest Madden 24 Player Ratings released just in time for NFL Week 16. This week saw the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs and several other young running backs make a leap in their OVRs. Additionally, this week included the fall of a few big name QBs, like Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott. Therefore, let's take a look at the Madden 24 Player Ratings after the Week 16 Roster Update.

Madden 24 Player Ratings For NFL Week 16 – Week 16 Roster Update

Overall, the biggest movers of the week include:

Jake Browning – 66 OVR (+3) Overall, Jake Browning gives Bengals fans a small glimmer of hope that the season hasn't ended. He's played well in his last three starts, helping the team go 3-0 in that stretch. However, Browning will have a huge test this weekend without starr wideout Ja'Marr Chase. Additionally, Browning must face the one team who already beat him this year, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

James Cook – 81 OVR (+2) After a monstrous game against the Cowboys, Cook deservingly receives a +2 bump to his OVR. The starting half back carried the ball 25 times for 179 yards and a touchdown, while receiving two passes for 42 yards and another score. Overall, he currently ranks third in total rushing yards this year, with a chance to surpass Kyren Williams if he plays well against the Chargers this weekend.

Jalen Hurts – 89 OVR (-1) Hurts, once an MVP candidate just a couple of weeks ago, now looks to have suffered a complete regression this year. Sure, OC Brian Johnson and HC Nick Sirianni don't know how to operate an offense, but let's not ignore the amount of open receivers Hurts misses on a weekly basis. Hopefully an easy schedule to finish the season helps Hurts overcome his recent struggles.

Jahmyr Gibbs – 83 OVR (+1) The Detroit Lions backfield featuring Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery is insane. Together, the RB tandem has run for 1,647 yards, and that's with Montgomery missing time to injury, too. Since Dan Campbell joined the Lions as their HC, the team has been feeding their RBs, and its been working incredibly well. on 11 carries, Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 100 yards, and scored two touchdowns

Kyren Williams – 81 OVR (+2) Williams received a +2 OVR increase, but it seems the Madden ratings team might need to increase it again. In the last five weeks, Williams has ran over 100 yards in four of those contests. He and WR Puka Nacua show a promising young tandem of offensive superstars for years to come. Perhaps L.A. isn't too far off from reaching the Super Bowl again in the near future.



Other notable player OVR increases include:

Jordan Poyer – 88 OVR (+1)

Tua Tagovailoa – 90 OVR (+1)

Justin Madubuike – 85 OVR (+1)

Derek Stingley Jr. – 84 OVR (+1)

Steven Nelson – 83 OVR (+1)

Will Anderson – 83 OVR (+1)

DeForest Buckner – 86 OVR (+1)

L'Jarius Sneed – 85 OVR (+1)

Sam Cosmi – 81 OVR (+3)

Montez Sweat – 84 OVR (+1)

Penei Sewell – 93 OVR (+1)

Jordan Addison – 82 OVR (+1)

Antoine Winfield Jr. – 92 OVR (+1)

Lavonte David – 90 OVR (+1)

James Conner – 83 OVR (+1)

Trey McBride – 80 OVR (+1)

Quandre Diggs – 84 OVR (+1)

Julian Love – 81 OVR (+2)

Charvarius Ward – 89 OVR (+1)

Lastly, players who received a decrease to their OVR include:

D.J. Reed – 84 OVR (-1)

Ronnie Staley – 87 OVR (-1)

Logan Wilson – 84 OVR (-1)

Za'Darius Smith – 83 OVR (-1)

Najee Harris – 82 OVR (-1)

Dameon Pierce – 80 OVR (-1)

Grover Steward – 85 OVR (-1)

Derrick Henry – 94 OVR (-1)

Derwin James Jr. – 91 OVR (-1)

Javonte Williams – 82 OVR (-1)

Jerry Jeudy – 81 OVR (-1)

Trey Smith – 88 OVR (-1)

Dak Prescott – 91 OVR (-1)

Saquon Barkley – 92 OVR (-1)

De'Vondre Campbell – 83 OVR (-1)

Quay Walker – 80 OVR (-1)

Christian Darrisaw – 88 OVR (-1)

That wraps up the Madden 24 Player Ratings for NFL Week 16. Overall, this week didn't include any major changes for high OVR players. However, plenty of halfbacks saw their increase in several stat categories. NFL Week 16 officially started earlier this week when the Los Angeles Rams (8-7) defeated the New Orlean Saints (7-8) 30-22. With both teams fighting for a playoff spot, and New Orleans fighting for the NFC South title, this matchup will heavily affect the playoff picture.

The Week 16 schedule certainly includes some interesting matchups. Plenty of games this weekend host playoff implications, such as the Jaguars-Buccaneers, Browns-Texans, Lions-Vikings, Colts-Falcons, and many more. However, we're most excited to see both the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, who play each other Christmas Night. While both teams seem like clear candidates to win the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences, winning here mean a great deal for either organization and their fanbases.

Visit the Madden 24 Player Ratings page to find out all the latest changes to your favorite player's OVRs. Additionally visit our Madden 24 Simulation Series to check out all the predictions for the NFL Week 16 matchups. With just three weeks remaining, we're certainly excited to see what unravels before the postseason begins in January.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.