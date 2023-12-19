these updates adjust player OVRs, while also taking any FA signings and other depth chart changes into account

The Madden 24 Week 16 Roster Update makes its way into the game this week. As usual, these updates adjust player OVRs, while also taking any FA signings and other depth chart changes into account. However, the roster updates typically don't adjust player likeness, or make any gameplay balances. Nevertheless, let's dive into the Madden 24 Week 16 Roster Update release date.

Madden 24 Week 16 Roster Update Release Date

Like previous weeks, we believe the Madden 24 Week 16 Roster Update will release on Thursday, December 21st, 2023. Expect the update to drop just before the Rams host the Saints on TNF this week. However, should the update not drop Thursday, expect its release before the Saturday games commence.

Additionally, check out our Roster Update guide on how to update rosters in Madden 24. Overall, the process takes a few moments and requires an internet connection to complete.

Week 16 of the NFL should include a few interesting matchups. It kicks off with the Rams hosting the Saints on TNF, with both teams looking to squeak into the postseason. Additionally, keep an eye on all the NFC North matchups, like the Steelers-Bengals, Browns-Texans, and Ravens-49ers. All of these matchups will create heavy impacts on the playoff picture.

For the NFC, we still have a close battle for the No. 1 seed between San Francisco, Dallas, and Philadelphia. The 49ers have the toughest matchup of the week against a Ravens team that might just make it all the way this year. The Cowboys visit Miami this weekend in hopes of edging the Eagles for the NFC East title. Lastly, the Eagles look for a Christmas Gift this weekend in the shape of a victory on Christmas Day.

We love to see the race remain so tight this far into the season. This time last year, it was clear the Eagles were going to attain the No. 1 Seed. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have likely lost their chance of retaining home field advantage for the postseason, though they continue to fight for another AFC West title.

Madden 24 is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store).

