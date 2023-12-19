Last week, Madden 24 went 8-8 in its predictions

Our Madden 24 Simulates series returns once again, with NFL Week 16 predictions to keep you excited for this weeks matchups. Last week, Madden 24 went 8-8 in its predictions, improving off their 7-8 record from the week before. Nevertheless, we still wonder if the series can improve its predictions with just three weeks remaining on the schedule. So, who will win NFL Week 16 matchups?

Madden 24 Simulates NFL Week 16 Games – Predictions For All Games

Final week to get your votes in! Tweet player name + #ProBowlVote to cast your ballot 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/1t0QXtqFaQ — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2023

For this series, we run 15-minute quarter games on Madden 24 with All-Madden difficulty. We simulate the whole game, but also take out any injured player with at least a doubtful resignation. For players with a Questionable injury status, we usually start them unless sources indicate otherwise.

Madden 24 Simulates – Saints 17 – Rams 20 (OVERTIME)

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 (+ OT) FINAL Saints 0 7 3 7 (+0) 17 Rams 3 7 0 7 (+3) 20

While the Saints fight for a NFC South title, the Rams play for a Wild Card berth. However, only one team can win, and that honor ended up going to the Rams. Matt Stafford found Puka Nacua late in the 4th quarter for a game-tying touchdown, sending both teams into OT.

New Orleans failed to score on the first drive, and L.A. managed to drive down the field and convert the FG. With the win, L.A. advances to 8-7. The Saints, on the other hand, now need help from others to win this division.

Madden 24 Simulates – Bengals 16 – Steelers 13

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Bengals 7 0 6 3 16 Steelers 0 0 3 10 13

Jake Browning continues to be misunderstood by Madden 24, but he got the job done against a struggling Pittsburgh offense. Kenny Pickett's two interceptions set up two separate Bengals scores, which ultimately helped Cincy win this one.

Joe Mixon played a great game, though, with 116 yards on 21 carries. His longest run came on a 12 yard carry, implying that he picked up several chunk plays on the ground throughout. Tee Higgins also caught the first touchdown of the game, which was the only score of the first half.

Madden 24 Simulates – Bills 27 – Chargers 23

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Bills 7 3 7 10 27 Chargers 3 10 3 7 23

The Bills took the momentum from the win against Dallas to pick up another win against a struggling Chargers team. Although Brandon Staley still made his presence virtually, we know he won't actually be there to see his team suffer another loss.

Josh Allen's three touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing), including the game winner with 36 seconds remaining, helped Buffalo make a stronger push for the postseason. However, James Cook left the game with an injury, only totaling 28 yards on 14 carries.

Madden 24 Simulates – Commanders 28 – Jets 10

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Commanders 0 14 7 7 28 Jets 0 0 3 7 10

It took the Commanders some time to get going, but once they did, the game turned out as expected. After leading 21-0, the Jets finally put their first points on the board. However, it wouldn't amount to enough, as the Commanders proceeded to score another touchdown on the next drive.

With both teams eliminated, this matchup just decided some draft board placement.

Madden 24 Simulates – Lions 34 – Vikings 6

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Lions 14 3 7 10 34 Vikings 0 3 3 0 6

The Lions took advantage of a injured Vikings team, outscoring them 17-3 at the half. Things continued as expected, as Minnesota failed to score a single touchdown. Overall, Nick Mullens threw for 24 times, completing just 12 passes and throwing 2 INTs. His performance pushed the Vikings out of the playoff seeding, as the team looks to make up in the final two weeks.

Madden 24 Simulates – Browns 19 – Texans 7

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Browns 3 3 7 6 19 Texans 0 0 7 0 7

Joe Flacco channeled his game-manager mentality, scoring on 100% of Red Zone drives. However, four of those five drives ended up in FGs for Cleveland. Nevertheless, he helped the team secure a 10-5 record and a possible playoff spot. We did keep C.J. Stroud out, since we believe the Texans will be more concerned with protecting their players. If the team loses this weekend, they still have a shot to win their division.

Madden 24 Simulates – Packers 20 – Panthers 14

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Packers 0 3 7 10 20 Panthers 7 0 0 7 14

The Packers rebounded from a loss against Tampa Bay at home with a close 20-14 victory over the Panthers. Bryce Young started the game beautifully, with 54 passing yards and a touchdown on the first drive. However, the 1st overall pick didn't find the endzone again until the fourth quarter, when down 20-7. The Panthers missed the onside kick, resulting in a GB victory.

Madden 24 Simulates – Seahawks 17 – Titans 16

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Seahawks 3 7 7 0 17 Titans 3 3 7 3 16

Geno Smith took back over after Drew Lock put it on for the city on MNF. The results lead to another close victory from Seattle, but one that puts them back in the playoff picture. Smith threw 1 touchdown and 1 interception, but his 3rd quarter score gave the Seahawks everything they needed to win.

Madden 24 Simulates – Colts 30 – Falcons 27

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Colts 10 7 3 10 30 Falcons 7 7 3 10 27

Gardner Minshew's three touchdown passes (2 turnovers, 1 INT, 1 fumble), helped the Colts stay in the AFC South race with the Jaguars and Texans. However, the Falcons certainly didn't make it easy, constantly keeping up with the Colts. Indy's two turnovers led to two touchdowns from the Falcons, which kept ATL in the competition.

However, Minshew managed a game-winning FG drive with 22 seconds remaining.

Madden 24 Simulates – Jaguars 25 – Buccaneers 13

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Jaguars 7 5 10 3 25 Buccaneers 0 7 0 6 13

The Jaguars bounced back from an ugly 3-game losing streak to defeat the Buccaneers. A safety late in the 2nd quarter put Jacksonville up 12-7. Additionally, the team's defense held TB to just one more touchdown afterwards.

Trevor Lawrence found a way to rebound from some ugly performances, scoring a touchdown on the team's second drive. It wasn't pretty, but the Jaguars found a way to keep the season alive.

Madden 24 Simulates – Cowboys 38 – Dolphins 34

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Cowboys 7 7 10 14 38 Dolphins 3 21 10 0 34

Despite trailing 24-14 at half, the Cowboys' offense surged in the second half, scoring 24 total points in an amazing comeback effort. Meanwhile, Miami was completely shut down in the fourth quarter, when all they needed to do was run down the clock and win. Instead, Dallas scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to defeat the Dolphins and keep the No. 1 seed in the NFC East.

Madden 24 Simulates – Cardinals 26 – Bears 20 (OVERTIME)

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 (+OT) FINAL Cardinals 7 3 0 10 (+6) 26 Bears 7 3 7 3 (+0) 20

Perhaps the most exciting matchup came from two teams already eliminated from the playoffs. Justin Fields and Kyler Murray ran for a combined 167 yards and 2 touchdowns, with both QBs playing great games.

DJ Moore caught a 76 yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to tie it up. However, Arizona responded with a touchdown to start off OT, and Chicago couldn't respond. With the win, the Cardinals look to rebound from a sloppy start.

Madden 24 Simulates – Patriots 9 – Broncos 17

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Patriots 3 0 3 3 9 Broncos 0 7 0 10 17

The Bailey Zappe project continues, and continues to fail miserably as New England loses yet again. Broncos Country continues to ride, thanks to 10 points in the fourth quarter to put the game away. New England failed to reach the 20 yard line throughout the entire game. In fact, the farthest they reached was the Denver 28 yard line.

With the win, the Broncos still have a shot to make the playoffs, albeit a slight one.

Madden 24 Simulates – Raiders 21 – Chiefs 35

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Raiders 0 7 7 7 21 Chiefs 7 14 7 7 35

Despite a convincing win against the Chargers, the Raiders failed to produce similar results against the Chiefs. While the Chiefs' offense struggles in real life, in Madden 24 they're still as good as always. This is due to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce still being 99 OVRs despite lackluster seasons from both players.

After taking a 21-7 lead in the half, the Chiefs never looked back once.

Madden 24 Simulates – Giants 7 – Eagles 31

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Giants 0 0 0 7 7 Eagles 7 10 7 7 31

Tommy Devito is the hero the city of New York needs, but not one the city deserves. Jokes aside, he played terribly. His four interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown) led to an embarrassing 31-7 loss on Christmas Day. Overall, the Giants need to consider throwing Daboll or somebody on the hot seat to address the offensive woes sustained this season.

Philly, on the other hand, finally snapped a three-game losing streak. Nevertheless, concerns still float in the air for “MVP candidate” Jalen Hurts, who fully recovered from his flu-like symptoms (virtually, that is).

Madden 24 Simulates – Ravens 27 – 49ers 41

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Ravens 7 10 3 7 27 49ers 14 7 13 7 41

The Super Bowl XLVII rematch resulted in a 49ers victory, keeping San Fran safely in the No. 1 Seed. Lamar Jackson left the game due to an injury, but returned in the fourth quarter.

Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel continued to light up defenses, with a combined 189 yards receiving, and another 126 rushing. Javon Hargrave forced a fumble in the fourth and returned it all the way, giving the 49ers a 41-20 lead near the end. Baltimore responded with a score, but it was too little, too late.

That concludes the Madden 24 NFL Week 15 Simulations. Check out the latest roster update release date for Week 16.

