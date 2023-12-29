In this update, several players like Baker Mayfield, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Kyle Hamilton all saw boosts to their OVR.

The latest Madden 24 player ratings released just in time for the NFL Week 17 matchups. In this update, several players like Baker Mayfield, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Kyle Hamilton all saw boosts to their OVR. However, a few unfortunate players saw decreases to their OVRs for poor performances in the week(s) prior. Without further ado, let's check out the updated Madden 24 Player Ratings for NFL Week 17.

Madden 24 Player Ratings For NFL Week 17 – Week 17 Roster Update

Overall, some of the most notable movers include:

Baker Mayfield – 79 OVR (+2) For the last three weeks, Baker Mayfield has thrown eight touchdowns to zero interceptions. Additionally, he helped lead the team to four consecutive victories. Overall, Baker Mayfield is giving this Buccaneers team a chance they didn't think they had earlier this season. With two important games remaining, Mayfield has a chance to make some surprises in the playoffs.

Kyle Hamilton – 87 OVR (+1) The words “Sophomore slump” mean nothing to Kyle Hamilton, who earned career highs in almost every statistical categories in year 2. While Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith receive most of the attention, Hamilton quietly sits back and lets his work do the talking for him. Hopefully he recovers soon from a knee injury that could keep him out of this week's game. Against a duo like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, you need players like Hamilton.

Amari Cooper – 90 OVR (+1) Amari Cooper receiving only +1 to his OVR despite catching for 265 yards seems ridiculous. Cooper currently has 1,250 receiving yards this year, all split between four different QBs. Not sure if the Madden Rating adjustor realizes how incredible that feat is. Hopefully Cooper recovers from an injury to help this Browns team make history.

George Pickens – 82 OVR (+1) Pickens eclipsed 1,000 years this season while earning a career-high in TDs last week against the Bengals. Perhaps Mason Rudolph should start more, or perhaps Pickens just had a good game. Nevertheless, Pickens demonstrated how big of a play-maker he can be with the right pieces set in place. The Steelers need repeat performances like last week if they want to make the playoffs this year.

Amon-Ra St. Brown – 92 OVR (+1) A 12 catch, 106 yard performance helped Brown increase his OVR. Overall, the Lions' offense is ferocious, with playmakers on all sides of the ball. While Jamhyr Gibbs and David Montgomery tear up the ground game, St. Brown takes the skies. Expect this elite receiver to produce similar results come playoff time.

Cooper Kupp – 89 OVR (-3) While not an increase, we couldn't help but notice a massive drop in Cooper Kupp's OVR. However, it doesn't seem fair for Kupp to lose three points because of Puka Nacua's success. Additionally, Kupp has 710 receiving yards across 11 starts, which still shows he's a consistent factor in the offense. Overall, we just couldn't help but scratch our heads over this one.



Additionally, other notable player rating increases this week include:

Lamar Jackson – 96 OVR (+1)

Jadeveon Clowney – 85 OVR (+1)

Joe Mixon – 90 OVR (+1)

Tee Higgins – 85 OVR (+1)

David Njoku – 87 OVR (+1)

Chris Olave – 86 OVR (+1)

Mike Evans – 91 OVR (+1)

Matthew Stafford – 82 OVR (+1)

Ernest Jones – 81 OVR (+1)

George Kittle – 97 OVR (+1)

Lastly, a few players received decreases to their Madden 24 Player Rating:

Aaron Rodgers – 83 OVR (-1)

Roquan Smith – 95 OVR (-1)

C.J. Stroud – 80 OVR (-1)

Travis Etienne Jr. – 89 OVR (-1)

Christian Kirk – 85 OVR (-1)

Courtland Sutton – 84 OVR (-1)

Dallas Goedert – 86 OVR (-1)

T.J. Edwards – 83 OVR (-1)

Jared Goff – 81 OVR (-1)

Jamal Adams – 84 OVR (-1)

Overall, that wraps up the latest Madden 24 Player Ratings, released just in time for NFL Week 17. Of course, feel free to check out the full ratings page to see the biggest changes for your favorite team. Overall, the player ratings receive updates on a weekly basis, just before Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

Week 17 of the NFL season includes some very interesting matchups. The Ravens host the Dolphins this weekend in an effort to protect their No. 1 seed. A win this weekend would help secure home-field advantage with a QB who might just win MVP this year. Additionally, the No. 1 seed in the NFC is still up for grabs, with the 49ers, Lions, and Eagles in a tight contest for the spot.

Additionally, let's not forget a surging Cleveland Browns team, who just clinched a playoff spot for the third time since 1990. Even without star RB Nick Chubb, the Browns offense continues to put up great numbers on a weekly basis. With Jim Schwartz leading a stout defensive unit, the Browns might just be a dark horse candidate to win it all.

For more Madden 24 content, check out our Madden Simulations of NFL Week 17. We run weekly simulations ahead of the week's matchups.

For more gaming and NFL content, visit ClutchPoints.