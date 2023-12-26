Kyle Hamilton appears to injure his knee..

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton gave fans an injury scare on Christmas Day after he was forced to leave the game against the San Francisco 49ers with a leg injury.

Early in the fourth quarter, Hamilton limped off the field and headed to the sideline medical tent after colliding with teammate Roquan Smith and 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. It was not clear how he really injured his leg, but he appeared to have sustained a knee injury as he was seen grabbing it after his fall.

Oh no… Kyle Hamilton down and grabbing his knee… He’s been so good today and this season. Gotta pray he’s okay. pic.twitter.com/NEASPuWRkX — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 26, 2023

There were plenty of concerns about Kyle Hamilton's health status, especially since he has been massive for the team in the contest with two interceptions to his name.

Hamilton went out of the medical tent after some time and headed to the sideline, which was an encouraging sign that his injury isn't as serious as it seems to be. However, the Ravens did label him as doubtful to return to the game.

It's possible the Ravens are just taking a cautious approach when it comes to Hamilton's health, especially since he's a big part of the team and they can't really afford to risk worsening his injury.

Nonetheless, until the Ravens release more details about the severity of his injury, there will be a lot of questions about his status moving forward.

Hopefully. Hamilton won't need to be sidelined, especially with the regular season in its final stretch. For now, the Baltimore faithful can only wait and hope for the best when it comes to the safety's injury.