Last week, Madden 24 went 7-9.

Madden 24 Simulates returns again, with NFL Week 17 predictions for this week's matchups. Last week, Madden 24 went 7-9, starting 6-2 in its predictions before a 1-7 stretch ruined a potentially good week. However, with two weeks remaining in the regular season, Madden 24 still wants to show everyone how good it can be at predicting games. Without further ado, let's check out our NFL Week 17 predictions.

Madden 24 Simulates NFL Week 17 Games – Predictions For All Week 17 Games

AFC #1 seed is down to 3 possibilities: Ravens

Dolphins

Browns — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 25, 2023

Madden 24 Simulates – Jets 14 – Browns 28

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Jets 0 0 7 7 14 Browns 7 0 7 14 28

The Joe Flacco-led Browns got off to a shaky start before New York woke them up with a touchdown to tie it in the third. Flacco and RB Jerome Ford both produced amazing second half drives to score three consecutive touchdowns.

Since Zach Wilson remains in the concussion protocol, we started Trevor Siemian, not that it changed much for the Jets' offense. However, Siemian threw no interceptions and was only sacked twice against a strong Browns defensive unit.

Madden 24 Simulates – Lions 34 – Cowboys 37 (OT)

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 (+OT) FINAL Lions 7 10 10 7 (+0) 34 Cowboys 10 3 14 7 (+3) 37

The Lions and Cowboys produced the most entertaining game of the week, all to end on a boring FG to end it all. Despite both teams scoring 34 points, the Cowboys didn't score a FG until 2:12 remaining. However, with the win, the NFC feels a massive shakeup, with Dallas still looking to snag first place in their division. Detroit, meanwhile, loses a grip on a potential No. 1 seed.

Madden 24 Simulates – Titans 13 – Texans 20

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Titans 0 3 3 7 13 Texans 7 3 0 10 20

With C.J. Stroud back in action, the Texans' offense looked a bit more consistent. Though not a high OVR player in Madden 24, Stroud provides a much better option that Case Keenum. Will Levis, on the other hand, struggled to keep the offense afloat. He threw 2 interceptions, with his only touchdown coming in the final minutes. Houston managed to waste time of the clock and kneel away to victory.

Madden 24 Simulates – Falcons 29 – Bears 16

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Falcons 10 3 6 10 29 Bears 0 7 3 6 16

The Falcons' defense put up another strong performance, forcing two interceptions and two fumbles, one returned for a touchdown. Additionally, Bijan Robinson didn't play great, but his 57-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, helped Atlanta keep a strong lead. He ultimately ended the day with 16 carries for 74 yards, 1 TD, and 1 fumble.

Down 26-10 in the fourth, Justin Fields ran for a 12-yard touchdown, but the Bears missed their two-point conversion, and Atlanta responded with a time wasting FG drive to eliminate all hopes of victory.

Madden 24 Simulates – Dolphins 24 – Ravens 35

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Dolphins 7 10 0 7 24 Ravens 7 7 7 14 35

Despite taking a 17-14 lead at half, Miami could not contain a Ravens offense full of weapons. Say what you will about this receiving corps, but the combo of Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, OBJ, and Rashod Bateman actually make for a great group.

Additionally, Lamar Jackson completed passes to eight different receivers, while running for 68 yards and a touchdown. Overall, stopping the Ravens offense on Madden alone is already difficult. We do not want to imagine what it's like in real life.

Madden 24 Simulates – Saints 17 – Buccaneers 30

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Saints 0 10 0 7 17 Buccaneers 7 10 3 10 30

The Saints ultimately fall out of the NFC South race with a decisive loss against Tampa Bay. They kept it close at half, but always trailed by two scores afterwards. While the Buccaneers managed three more scoring drives, the Saints only scored once more. Overall, it felt sad watching the NFC South Race now dwindle to just two teams.

Mike Evans balled out, with 8 catches for 150 yards. Just wanted to mention that for our Buccaneers' fans in the audience.

Madden 24 Simulates – Patriots 3 – Bills 17

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Patriots 0 0 0 3 3 Bills 0 7 3 7 17

Madden 24 has yet to realize Bailey Zappe is the GOAT. Therefore, the Patriots shockingly lost 17-3. No one in the history of the NFL ever saw this coming.

Jokes aside, Buffalo played pretty bad on offense, though they did enough to keep it a two-score affair. Josh Allen ended the day 11/23, 158 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. James Cook scored two touchdowns in the victory.

Madden 24 Simulates – Cardinals 27 – Eagles – 33

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Cardinals 7 3 7 10 27 Eagles 14 0 13 6 33

Despite some ugly turnovers these last few weeks, Jalen Hurts came back and re-entered the MVP conversation.

A pair of Jake Elliott field goals kept the Eagles afloat to stave off a Cardinals comeback. Arizona did manage to tie it up 17-17, but Philly scored 10 unanswered points, thanks to a fumble from Kyler Murray. Josh Sweat scooped the ball and returned it to the AZ 8, where the Eagles scored two plays later. Additionally, Jalen Hurts ended the game with 320 passing yards, 3 total touchdowns, with 67% of his passes completed.

For every ensuing Cardinals touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Eagles responded with lengthy field goal drives to keep them alive.

Madden 24 Simulates – Panthers 10 – Jaguars 28

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Panthers 0 0 3 7 10 Jaguars 0 14 7 7 28

The Jaguars finally snapped an embarrassing losing streak against the worst team in the NFL. Even so, Trevor Lawrence (who we started despite injury status) played okay, but not great. He ended the day 20/33, 241 yards, and 1 touchdown.

However, Travis Etienne Jr. carried the team with an impressive 27 carry, 122 yard performance. He scored three touchdowns for the Jaguars, keeping the team's playoff hopes alive. The Jaguars need more performances like this to keep winning.

Madden 24 Simulates – Raiders 19 – Colts 22 (OT)

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 (+OT) FINAL Raiders 3 6 7 3 (+0) 19 Colts 3 10 3 3 (+3) 22

The Raiders and Colts earned a combined eight field goals in this exciting matchup. Despite a lack of touchdowns, both teams only punted a combined six times. Gardner Minshew rebounded from an ugly Week 16 performance, scoring the team's only touchdown in the 2nd quarter. Despite interim HC Antonio Pierce's effort to rally this team, they ultimately fell flat at the tail end of the season.

Madden 24 Simulates – Rams 27 – Giants 14

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Rams 3 10 7 7 27 Giants 0 7 0 7 14

The Rams are making a concerted effort to make a push in the playoffs. They took a 13-0 lead before the Giants scored, and managed to earn two more touchdowns before their next. With a mixture of solid offensive showings, and tough defensive performance, this team looks primed for a playoff run.

The Tyrod Taylor-led Giants managed 200 yards of total offense, with three turnovers to kick off a new year.

Madden 24 Simulates – 49ers 31 – Commanders 21

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL 49ers 14 3 0 14 31 Commanders 0 7 7 7 21

The 49ers almost slipped up a 17-7 lead when the Commanders scored early in the third. However, two 49ers touchdowns in the 4th quarter helped leap the team back on top. Deebo Samuel picked up 104 yards on 7 catches and 2 carries, earning a touchdown in the 4th quarter that put it all away.

We did start Brock Purdy, who played a much better game this time around. He ended the day 23/33, 256 yards, and two touchdowns.

Madden 24 Simulates – Steelers 15 – Seahawks 23

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Steelers 7 0 0 8 15 Seahawks 7 3 3 10 23

The Steelers scored on their first drive and their last. For the rest of the game, their offense looked miserable. Kenny Pickett's virtual return had virtual fans chanting for virtual Mason Rudolph. However, their defense at least kept them in the game.

Geno Smith wasn't perfect (28/42, 282 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT), but he kept the team moving and on the field. Had Pittsburgh actually scored off his turnovers, then Drew Lock's number might've been called.

Madden 24 Simulates – Bengals 10 – Chiefs 24

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Bengals 0 7 3 0 10 Chiefs 7 0 7 10 24

The Jake Browning Linsanity run ended last week, with a chance to start anew this week. However, Patrick Mahomes had other plans. The Chiefs actually lost the lead at one point, until an Isaiah Pacheco touchdown put them up 14-10. In the fourth quarter, KC scored 10 more unanswered points to come out on top.

Madden 24 Simulates – Chargers 12 – Broncos 21

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Chargers 3 3 3 3 12 Broncos 7 0 7 7 21

Easton Stick fumbled on his first snap, with the Broncos recovering for a touchdown. On his next drive, he threw a 58-yard pass to Quentin Johnson. On the next three plays, he threw three incomplete passes.

That sporadic performance led to two Broncos' defensive touchdowns, and four field goal drives. That's right, Easton Stick gave the Broncos more points than he mustered up all game. Russell Wilson meanwhile, threw for 98 yards. Broncos Country might just ride into the playoffs, but with flattened tires or dead horses (whatever tickles your fancy).

Madden 24 Simulates – Packers 24 – Vikings 20

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Packers 7 3 0 14 24 Vikings 0 10 3 7 20

The last game of the week ended on an absolute banger. The Vikings tied the game up after trailing 10-0. Additionally, they managed to tack on another field goal to make it 13-10.

However, Jordan Love just suddenly woke up in the fourth quarter. He missed zero passes and scored two touchdowns in the last 12 minutes. It turned out to be the kind of game Packers fans wanted to see, with Love seemingly evolving into a Rodgers or Favre-like hero for the team. With the win, don't count Green Bay out of the picture just yet.

That wraps up the Madden 24 Simulations for our NFL Week 17 Predictions. We hope you enjoyed seeing your favorite team win. If not, hopefully they achieve victory in real life this weekend.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.