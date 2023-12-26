Expect to play with the latest rosters just an hour or two before the Jets visit Cleveland to face off against the Browns.

The Madden 24 Week 17 Roster Update releases this week. Like always, these updates adjust player OVRs, and take into consideration any FA signings, Depth Chart changes, and other tweaks to rosters. However, these roster updates typically don't change anything like player likeness, or the gameplay itself. Nevertheless, here's the Madden 24 Week 17 Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 24 Week 17 Roster Update Release Date

Judging from previous weeks, the Madden 24 Week 17 Roster Update Release Date should arrive on Thursday, December 28th. Expect to play with the latest rosters just an hour or two before the Jets visit Cleveland to face off against the Browns. Should the update not release then, then expect it no later than Sunday Morning before kick-off.

Of course, check our roster update guide on how to update your rosters in Madden 24. Overall, the process itself takes just a few moments, but requires an internet connection.

To recap, Week 16 of the NFL certainly held some surprises. Perhaps the most important game took place between the Ravens and 49ers, with the former earning a dominant victory. MVP candidate Brock Purdy threw four interceptions before his benching in the fourth quarter. Sam Darnold took over, throwing a touchdown and one interception late in the contest. Meanwhile, the Ravens defense played lights out football while Jackson and co., took care of business.

Week 17, however, includes a few more interesting matchups. The Lions visit Dallas to face the Cowboys in an important match that heavily impacts the playoff seeding for the NFC. Additionally, the Saints visit a hot Buccaneers team, with the NFC South still in a bloody battle. Other exciting matchups include a some-how floating Bengals team playing in Kansas City against a struggling Chiefs team. Lastly, the Dolphins take on the Ravens, with both teams still fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

We love a great playoff race like this one. Who knows? We might see a Lions-Browns Super Bowl if we're lucky enough.

Madden 24 released earlier this year Playstation 5, Playstation 4 Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC (EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store).

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.