Brock Purdy got real on his poor game

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Baltimore Ravens by the score of 33-19 on Christmas Day, and Brock Purdy's four interceptions grabbed a lot of attention. Brock Purdy got real about his performance and what his mindset is after the poor showing.

“I've got to ask myself ‘Who are you? What do you stand for? Who are you when things are good? Who are you when things don't go your way?'” Brock Purdy said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports. “Easy to be riding the high and thinking you're the man when things are going well and you're winning. This is the reality of the NFL.”

Three of Purdy's interceptions came early on in the game, which was the start of things spiraling out of control for the 49ers. The Ravens took advantage. Early on in the second half, Baltimore scored to make it a two-score game and did not look back.

The 49ers will finish the regular season with two games against the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Rams. Luckily for the 49ers, they still have control of their own destiny when it comes to securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC due to tiebreakers. Wins in the last two games would have the 49ers exactly where they want to be.

The performance from Purdy has not been the norm since he took over as the team's starting quarterback in the middle of the 2022 season. He will try to bounce back with some solid performances against the Commanders and Rams to help the 49ers get the No. 1 seed.