The Orlando Magic limped to a 34-48 record last season, a mark not exactly befitting of the team’s vast repertoire of talent, led by reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and a cast of promising young players.

The Magic saw players like Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter, Jr. and others turn in impressive statistical performances, but the team still finished 26th in the NBA in scoring, and in the 20s among team rankings in both field goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage.

If the Magic are to improve upon last season’s record and maximize their talented roster, the turnaround will have to start with better shooting, plain and simple. Head Coach Jamahl Mosley’s group put up over 31 three-point attempts per game last season, but didn’t even make 11 per game.

The Magic also have the future to think about, as Jalen Suggs’ injury concerns and rapidly expiring contracts of Cole Anthony, Wagner, Carter, Jr. and Gary Harris might factor into their draft decisions with both the number six and number eleven overall picks.

Here are the three players the Magic must target with the number 11 overall pick:

3. Gradey Dick, G/F, Kansas-

A 6-foot-8, 205 pound guard/forward, Dick would provide the type of deadeye three-point shooting that will open up the lane for Banchero, Wagner and others, while spacing the floor and keeping defenses honest.

Dick is a rare high-volume, knockdown three-point shooter in the mold of Kyle Korver, and while he’s not likely to make an All-Star team anytime soon, he would bring an added dimension that the Magic are sorely missing.

Dick made 40.3 percent of his three-pointers last season on 5.7 attempts per game. He scored 14.1 points per game while grabbing 5.1 rebounds and pocketing 1.4 steals per game.

He’s also a scrappy, alert player who can log key minutes from day one, something the Magic could use as their rebuild enters its critical phase.

Grady Dick has Allen Fieldhouse ROCKIN pic.twitter.com/6JZRoBY1ZY — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) February 7, 2023

2. Kris Murray, F, Iowa-

Murray’s name has been bandied about as a possible late first-round pick, but the twin brother of Sacramento Kings rising star Keegan Murray has the maturity, two-way skills, and efficiency to help the Magic right out of the gate if he is selected with the number eleven pick.

Murray didn’t shoot the three ball as well as he is capable of during his junior season, when he was asked to shoulder more of the offensive load. Still, his college stats ended up remarkably similar to his high-flying brother’s at Iowa. In the NBA, Murray will have time to settle into his role as an athletic, versatile three-and-D player who could become a starter on a championship level team for years to come.

At 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, Murray would add physicality, rebounding and maturity. He plays with a level of precision on both ends of the court not seen often in today’s league. Watch for him to shoot up draft boards as the 2023 NBA Draft approaches.

Incredible sequence by Iowa’s Kris Murray.. hits the 3, and then gets a steal and poster dunk next possession pic.twitter.com/uAn0bCpe2D — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) November 1, 2022

1. Jordan Hawkins, G, UConn-

A six-foot-five do-it-all combo guard, Hawkins has the right mix of experience in the college game, natural talent, polish and upside to warrant the Magic’s selection with the number 11 overall pick.

Hawkins is one of the best three-point shooters in the 2023 draft class, hitting at a rate of 38.8% last season. While he didn’t set the world on fire during the 2023 national championship win over San Diego State, he played a smart, efficient game in scoring 16 points while shooting nearly 60% from the field.

An excellent spot-up shooter, Hawkins is one of those guys whose game seems tailor-made for the pro game. He would add a much-needed dose of maturity and size to the Magic’s backcourt, allowing the team a great deal of flexibility as it continues to evaluate the other backcourt players on its roster.

Hawkins says he models his game after Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson as well as current Miami Heat swingman Max Strus, along with UConn legends Ray Allen and Richard Hamilton. His film shows a similarly quick release as many of those players with enough range to become a consistent, knockdown shooter from deep at the next level.