Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

In what was the most anticipated NBA Draft Lottery ever, the San Antonio Spurs came out as the ultimate victors on Tuesday night. For the third time in franchise history, the Spurs will own the first overall pick in the NBA Draft and will be taking French big man Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs have had a lot of luck picking first overall in the past, as the likes of Tim Duncan and David Robinson turned out to be pretty good players for one of the league’s greatest franchises. The Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers also ended up as big winners in the lottery, as they both jumped inside the top three, claiming the second and third overall picks, respectively.

Wembanyama will be the first overall pick come June 22, but after him, there is really no telling how this draft could play out. Plenty of trades will be made and there will be talent available throughout the first round thanks to a deep class.

After previously assembling the 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0 in advance of the lottery, now it’s time for ClutchPoints’ 2023 NBA Mock Draft 1.0, which is filled with projections for all 58 picks based on intel from scouts, agents and executives from around the league.

1. San Antonio Spurs – C Victor Wembanyama – France (Metropolitans 92)

As one of the greatest draft prospects this league has ever seen, Victor Wembanyama will be the cornerstone of the San Antonio Spurs for many years to come. The Spurs have key talents like Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and last year’s first-round pick Jeremy Sochan in place, but Wembanyama will immediately take over the reins of the offense and help elevate this rebuilding franchise. Wembanyama is going to be a generational talent in San Antonio and will get mentorship from one of the best coaches of all time in Gregg Popovich. It will not be long until the Spurs are back in the postseason.

2. Charlotte Hornets – SF/PF Brandon Miller – Alabama

After a very strong showing at Alabama during his freshman year, Brandon Miller should be going second overall to the Charlotte Hornets, that is assuming they keep this pick. Outside of LaMelo Ball, the Hornets do not have much top-level talent. With Miles Bridges’ future uncertain, Miller will instantly slide into a key No. 2 spot alongside Ball. The Hornets just need guys who have a high IQ and can play at a high level. This is what they will get with Miller, who will fill many needs for them at virtually any position.

3. Portland Trail Blazers – PG Scoot Henderson – G League Ignite

Scoot Henderson is the best guard in this draft class with athleticism that jumps off the charts. The Portland Trail Blazers already have Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons, but passing up on Henderson is not something the Blazers can afford to do. If they do not want Henderson, there will be plenty of teams trying to trade up for him at this spot. Lillard’s future remains in question, so if Portland has any suspicion that Lillard wants out, drafting Henderson is a must. Even if they don’t trade this pick for immediate help for Dame, drafting Henderson gives the Blazers options for what they want to do with their backcourt moving forward.

4. Houston Rockets – PG/SG Amen Thompson – Overtime Elite

Newly appointed head coach Ime Udoka is going to want to bring in tough-minded, athletic players to the Houston Rockets, similar to what he had with the Boston Celtics when they made the NBA Finals in 2022. Amen Thompson is one of the best athletes in this class and has versatility that allows him to play many different positions. Kevin Porter Jr.’s future in Houston is definitely in question right now, so bringing in a 20-year-old who can play on both ends of the floor fills a lot of needs alongside Jalen Green.

5. Detroit Pistons – SF/PF Cam Whitmore – Villanova

The Detroit Pistons have a dynamic backcourt duo with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. They also have talent in the frontcourt with Marvin Bagley III, Jalen Duren and James Wiseman. Adding versatile, explosive talents on the wing is a must, and Cam Whitmore fits this description perfectly. Whitmore is a high-flying forward who thrives running in transition and has a lot of potential to be a 3-and-D player in the NBA for many years to come. The Pistons have athletes and can absolutely punish teams by playing faster next year. Adding Whitmore just makes too much sense in this spot despite other high-level talents being available.

6. Orlando Magic – SG/SF Ausar Thompson – Overtime Elite

Many are overlooking the Orlando Magic right now, but this is a young, dynamic team that is only going to get better with another top prospect coming their way. Ausar Thompson can play anywhere like his brother Amen, but Ausar has a higher upside because of his potential as a three-point shooter. The Magic just need guys who can play on both ends around Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. Bringing in Thompson does this for Orlando, and they should be thrilled to add him to their starting unit.

7. Indiana Pacers – PF Taylor Hendricks – UCF

The Indiana Pacers have had a hole to fill at the power forward position for quite some time. Taylor Hendricks is the best pure power forward in this draft class and is a very strong defender who could complement one of the league’s best shot blockers in Myles Turner quite well. Shooting 39.4 percent from three-point range during his freshman year at UCF, Hendricks’ potential for growth is very high. This seems like a scenario where the Pacers fill a need and get the best player available with the seventh overall pick.

8. Washington Wizards – PG/SG Anthony Black – Arkansas

The Washington Wizards’ direction seems unknown at this point after missing the playoffs for the second straight season, especially with the departure of Tommy Sheppard from the front office. Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma appear to be the core of the Wizards right now, but Washington lacks athleticism and talent in their backcourt. A longer guard who is able to create for himself and his teammates, Anthony Black is a very underrated prospect in this year’s draft. He can start right away and be an instant source of production for a lackluster Wizards team. The only questions surrounding him is if he can find success in a secondary role early on in his career since he has always been used to being his team’s top option.

9. Utah Jazz – PG Cason Wallace – Kentucky

The Utah Jazz hold an intriguing draft pick here because they could really go anywhere. With Lauri Markkanen’s breakout All-Star season and Walker Kessler cementing himself as the team’s starting center moving forward, it is reasonable to believe that backcourt depth will be a focal point for the Jazz in the offseason. Possessing a long wingspan and being an unselfish guard offensively, Cason Wallace could easily become this team’s starting point guard of the future. He would also complement Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson well since they are more offensively-focused. Wallace checks off all the boxes to make an impact defensively in this league and is a very confident playmaker with the ball in his hands.

10. Dallas Mavericks – PF Jarace Walker – Houston

Improving defensively and adding frontcourt depth is a must for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. Although Taylor Hendricks would be a great fit for them if available, Jarace Walker would be a versatile forward who can provide Luka Doncic and this offense with another option. There are really no glaring weaknesses to Walker’s game. If he can continue to grow as an outside shooter, he will be a reliable option for Dallas or whatever team takes him in this draft. For a forward, Walker has a strong sense of where to go with the basketball offensively and can be a secondary source of production for Dallas when Doncic is not on the floor.

11. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls) – SG Jordan Hawkins – UConn

After already adding Ausar Thompson earlier as their wild card who can do a little bit of everything, focusing on adding perimeter scoring would do wonders for the Magic. Jordan Hawkins is one of the best three-point shooters in this draft class and knows what it means to win at the highest level after lifting UConn to a championship. Playoff teams need reliable spot-up shooters like Hawkins, so adding a key shooting weapon on their bench could help the Magic get back to the playoffs during the 2023-24 season.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder – SF/PF Leonard Miller – G League Ignite

Sam Presti always likes to add high-upside guys to his roster and is never afraid to take any player at any position. After testing the NBA Draft waters a season ago, Leonard Miller is staying in this year’s draft and finds himself as one of the most unique prospects. A 6-foot-10 wing with a 7-2 wingspan, Miller could become a very good defender in this league and has shown flashes of his shooting abilities at the NBA Draft Combine. Miller has a chance to be one of the biggest steals of this draft, which is why he is probably already on Oklahoma City’s radar.

13. Toronto Raptors – PG/SG Keyontae George – Baylor

Landing the top spot in this year’s draft would have solved a lot of issues for the Toronto Raptors, but the chances of that happening were slim. The Raptors could very well lose Gary Trent Jr. in free agency this offseason and if Fred VanVleet departs as well, Toronto will need immediate help in the backcourt. Keyontae George is a viable perimeter shooter and can really turn into a well-rounded guard in the right system. The Raptors developed VanVleet into an All-Star-level point guard and could do the same for a player like George. Some fantastic guards like Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker have been the 13th overall pick through the years, and George could be the next big thing in this spot.

14. New Orleans Pelicans – PG/SG Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas

The New Orleans Pelicans simply need Zion Williamson healthy. With him on the floor, they are a playoff threat in the Western Conference, which is why they can take some chances at the back end of the lottery. A strong ball handler who can get to his spots off the dribble, Nick Smith Jr. will surprise many after not playing much in college due to injuries. Smith possesses length and an understanding for his role, which is why he could really prove to be valuable in a backcourt next to a veteran mentor like CJ McCollum.

15. Atlanta Hawks – SG Gradey Dick – Kansas

Quin Snyder is going to reinvent the way the Atlanta Hawks play this offseason, with three-point shooting an obvious point of emphasis. Gradey Dick is one of the best shooters in this draft class and is a player many scouts have been impressed with at the NBA Draft Combine. He may even go higher than 15th overall, but if he is there, it would be hard for Atlanta to pass up on him given the value he can add to their bench unit.

16. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota Timberwolves) – SF/PF Bobi Klintman – Wake Forest

Bobi Klintman withdrew his name from the NBA Draft Combine this week, which is not a coincidence. Not expected to return to Wake Forest and instead turn pro, Klintman seems to think he is going to be a first-round pick. If he believes that, so do I, as the lengthy forward may very well have a first-round promise from a team outside the lottery. Since they already have a top-10 pick, the Jazz could very well be this team. Klintman is definitely a boom-or-bust prospect in this year’s draft, but his length has a lot of scouts interested in learning more about him. Keep an eye on this guy throughout the pre-draft process because he could wind up rising up draft boards based on his performances in workouts, especially after many thought he would return to college.

17. Los Angeles Lakers – SF/SF Jett Howard – Michigan

This season seemed to be over for the Los Angeles Lakers early on, but they are now in the Western Conference Finals and one of the final four teams competing for a title. When looking at the draft, the Lakers will be looking toward the future to add some youth around LeBron James and Anthony Davis if they keep this pick. Jett Howard is an intriguing name for them to consider simply because he can score in many different ways and is a smarter player than many give him credit for. Not to mention, Jett is the son of former NBA champion and current Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who has a relationship with LeBron James dating back to their days on the Miami Heat.

18. Miami Heat – SF/PF G.G. Jackson – South Carolina

Who the Miami Heat draft every year is always a major mystery, as Pat Riley is never afraid to take the guy he wants. Back in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Heat continue to rely on their depth to win when it matters most. Getting Jimmy Butler some help at the forward position makes a lot of sense here. G.G. Jackson is another one of those major boom-or-bust prospects because he is still only 18 years old, but his game speaks for itself. A top prospect coming out of high school, Jackson can provide scoring at either forward position and is still growing. The Heat can mold any player into what they want with their top-tier developmental team, so Jackson could thrive in Miami.

19. Golden State Warriors – PF Noah Clowney – Alabama

Regardless of the changes the Golden State Warriors may see in their front office with Bob Myers’ future in question, they need to find ways to improve defensively this offseason. After giving up on the James Wiseman project as well, the Warriors need length in their frontcourt next to Kevon Looney. If he is available at this spot, Noah Clowney should be a no-brainer pick for the Warriors. Clowney is still a raw offensive prospect, but he proved to be a key defender at Alabama and could really thrive in the Warriors’ screen-and-roll game. Turning 19 in July, the Warriors would have plenty of time to mold Clowney, whose high understanding defensively could really aid this organization.

20. Houston Rockets (via Los Angeles Clippers) – SG/SF Rayan Rupert – France (New Zealand Breakers)

An overlooked prospect this year, Rayan Rupert is a high-level perimeter defender who is a workhorse anytime he is on the floor. Rupert’s 7-2 wingspan is what stands out on the wing and with time, he could really turn into something special. Guys who can defend any position and spread the floor offensively are needed by every team nowadays, which is why the Rockets would be getting really good value here with Rupert.

21. Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix Suns) – SF Maxwell Lewis – Pepperdine

Taking a Pepperdine guy in Kessler Edwards a few years back, the Brooklyn Nets would be smart to target another one in Maxwell Lewis this time around. Lewis is one of the more underrated guys in this draft simply because he is a lengthy wing who has no problem creating for himself. He has a chance to really shoot up draft boards once he works out for specific teams and would prove to be a very valuable player on the wing either next to or behind Mikal Bridges in Brooklyn. Think Trey Murphy III with a little bit of Scottie Barnes in his game here with Lewis.

22. Brooklyn Nets – SF Dariq Whitehead – Duke

The chances of the Nets keeping both of these picks is slim right now, but if they do hold onto these two first-round picks and Dairq Whitehead is still available, the Nets must pull the trigger on selecting him. Whitehead was a top recruit coming into Duke, but a foot injury sidelined him early on during his freshman year and he struggled to find consistent minutes off the bench. Whitehead would have been a sure-thing lottery pick this year if it wasn’t for his injury and would be an instant source of scoring for Brooklyn on the wing. In the right system, Whitehead could also become a solid defender in his own right.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

23. Portland Trail Blazers (via New York Knicks) – C Dereck Lively II – Duke

One of the best big guys in this draft, Dereck Lively II thrives in pick-and-roll sets and can really turn into a reliable defender and shot blocker in time. The Trail Blazers took Henderson earlier in this mock and adding a center for the future is a must if they kep this pick. With a long wingspan and an ability to run the floor well for a big guy, Lively can instantly play a productive 20-25 minutes a game during his rookie year. Jusuf Nurkic has battled injuries the last few years and the Blazers don’t have much depth behind him, which is why bringing in Lively now if he is on the board could make sense.

24. Sacramento Kings – SF/PF Kris Murray – Iowa

The feel-good story of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Sacramento Kings could get very lucky in this spot. A really solid, high-IQ player could fall right in their laps. After taking Keegan Murray last year, getting his twin brother in Kris Murray makes way too much sense. Kris is not as good of a three-point shooter as his brother, but he understands his role and is a much better defender than people give him credit for. NBA gods, give us the Murray twins in Sacramento, please and thank you!

25. Memphis Grizzlies – SF Bilal Coulibaly – France (Metropolitans 92)

With Dillon Brooks expected to leave in free agency and Ja Morant facing a potential long suspension from the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies must find impactful players in this draft who can play right away. Bilal Coulibaly is a prospect many are sleeping on because he is not necessarily a flashy scorer. However, Coulibaly is an explosive defender who is still growing in every aspect of the game since he is only 18. Memphis has a great developmental system and could really benefit from a diamond in the rough out on the wing. Playing with Wembanyama on the Metropolitans 92 this year, Coulibaly has definitely been overlooked.

26. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers) – SG Jalen Hood-Schifino – Indiana

Jalen Hood-Schifino is an offensive-minded prospect who will instantly make a difference in any role during his rookie season. He’s also a solid perimeter defender as well, which is why Hood-Schifino will be a first-round pick. With Tyrese Haliburton controlling this offense, having a guy who is comfortable playing off the ball in the backcourt would be advantageous for Indiana. With multiple first-round picks in this draft, the Pacers can really go any avenue they want this year.

27. Charlotte Hornets (via Denver Nuggets) – PG/SG Kobe Bufkin – Michigan

A quick and athletic guard who can make plays for himself on the perimeter, Kobe Bufkin has the physical tools to be a potential All-Rookie performer in the right system. The Hornets could be getting ready to make changes to their roster in the offseason with Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, which is why bringing in a young guard to complement LaMelo Ball makes sense. Bufkin could wind up going higher in this draft, as his pre-draft workouts will be critical for his draft position.

28. Utah Jazz (via Philadelphia 76ers) – SG/SF Sidy Cissoko – G League Ignite

A lengthy wing who played with the G League Ignite, Sidy Cissoko continues to grow as an all-around talent. He should be able to make an impact defensively right away, so the Jazz should be looking to take a chance on a guy in this position given their need for versatility on the wing. You can truly never have too many impactful defenders in this league. If he can also develop more offensively, Cissoko will be a key contributor for many years to come.

29. Indiana Pacers (via Boston Celtics) – SF Brice Sensabaugh – Ohio State

Surprising many during his freshman year at Ohio State, Brice Sensabaugh projects to be a first-round pick in this draft. With their third pick of the first round, the Pacers should want to continue adding talent on the wing. Sensabaugh can be another catch-and-shoot threat for Haliburton to find on the perimeter. There is work to be done with Sensabaugh, though, which is why it is hard to project where he could really make a difference right away.

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via Milwaukee Bucks) – C James Nnaji – Nigeria (Barcelona)

When healthy, the Los Angeles Clippers can compete for a title. However, their frontcourt depth is lacking right now behind Ivica Zubac and they may run into trouble re-signing Mason Plumlee due to their high payroll. James Nnaji is a really long center who could not only be an elite shot blocker one day, but he could grow into a smart screener and pick-and-roll player for this organization. He’s not necessarily the best plug-and-play guy on the board, which could result in Los Angeles looking elsewhere, but Nnaji has a lot of potential and could be the future of the frontcourt for this team, especially on the defensive side of the floor.

31. Detroit Pistons – PG/SG Marcus Sasser – Houston

32. Indiana Pacers (via Houston Rockets) – PG Terquavion Smith – N.C. State

33. San Antonio Spurs – SF/PF Dillon Mitchell – Texas

34. Charlotte Hornets – SG/SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. – UCLA

35. Boston Celtics (via Portland Trail Blazers) – PF Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana

36. Orlando Magic – SF/PF Julian Phillip – Tennessee

37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Washington Wizards) – SG Colby Jones – Xavier

38. Sacramento Kings (via Indiana Pacers) – SF Jalen Wilson – Kansas

39. Charlotte Hornets (via Utah Jazz) – SG/SF Chris Livingston – Kentucky

40. Denver Nuggets (via Dallas Mavericks) – PF Tristan Vukcevic – Serbia

41. Charlotte Hornets (via Oklahoma City Thunder) – SG/SF Nikola Djurisic – Serbia

42. Washington Wizards (via Chicago Bulls) – SG Andre Jackson Jr. – UConn

43. Portland Trail Blazers (via Atlanta Hawks) – SF Jordan Walsh

44. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors) – PG/SG Amari Bailey – UCLA

45. Memphis Grizzlies (via Minnesota Timberwolves) – SF/PF Kobe Brown – Missouri

46. Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans Pelicans) – PF DaRon Holmes II – Dayton

47. Los Angeles Lakers – SF Emoni Bates – Eastern Michigan

48. Los Angeles Clippers – SG Brandin Podziemski – Santa Clara

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Golden State Warriors) – SG Julian Strawther – Gonzaga

50. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat) – SG Mojave King – G League Ignite

51. Brooklyn Nets – PG Jalen Pickett – Penn State

52. Phoenix Suns – C Adem Bona – UCLA

53. Minnesota Timberwolves (via New York Knicks) – SG Ricky Council IV

54. Sacramento Kings – PF Mouhamed Gueye – Washington State

55. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers) – SG Terrence Shannon Jr. – Illinois

56. Memphis Grizzlies – C Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton

57. Washington Wizards (via Boston Celtics) – SF Keyontae Johnson – Kansas State

58. Milwaukee Bucks – PG/SG Trey Alexander – Creighton

*NOTE: The Chicago Bulls (57) and Philadelphia 76ers (58) forfeited their second-round picks this year due to violating the league’s tampering rules.

To see Brett Siegel’s FULL 2023 NBA Mock Draft 1.0, click here.

To see Brett Siegel’s 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0 and Top-50 Rankings, click here.