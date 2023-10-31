The Los Angeles Clippers host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night after acquiring James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Clippers prediction and pick.

Orlando is coming off a heartbreaking 106-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night and will look to avoid losing back-to-back games at Crypto.com Arena. The Magic had much of the lead through the fourth quarter before Los Angeles took control down the stretch. Orlando had its chances, but Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs missed on a pair of three-pointers that would have sent the game into overtime.

The Clippers are coming off a 123-83 beatdown of Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, a couple of days after they lost their first game of the season to the Utah Jazz. Kawhi Leonard led the way with 21 points, three rebounds, and four assists to lead seven Clippers in double-figures. Paul George and Russell Westbrook scored 19 points apiece as the Clippers dominated on both ends of the floor.

The talk of LA right now is late last night, they traded for James Harden.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Clippers Odds

Orlando Magic: +6 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers: -6 (-110)

Over: 220 (-112)

Under: 220 (-108)

How to Watch Magic vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT

TV:

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic are coming off a disheartening loss to the Clippers' in-town rivals and would be motivated to avenge what could have been a resounding victory over LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Nonetheless, they now have a chance to take another dynamic duo in Los Angeles in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Gary Harris was perfect from the field against the Lakers and went 5-of-5 from beyond the arc to score a team-high 17 points off the bench. Jalen Suggs also had a strong outing where he was all over the floor with several hustle and energy plays. He finished with 15 points and eight rebounds was a team-high plus-10.

Meanwhile, Orlando's two stars Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero shot horribly from the field versus the Lakers, going a combined 9-of-31. After scoring 42 points through his first two games of the season, Wagner finished with just 16 points, but had eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Banchero, meanwhile, continues his slow start to his sophomore campaign. After Tuesday's nine-point game, the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year is now down to averaging 11.7 points per game on a combined 12-of-32 shooting in three games. The two promising studs would undoubtedly want to bounce back from their rough outings and Wednesday will present them the next opportunity to do that.

The Clippers have been the best three-point shooting team (41.4 percent) in the young season so far. Orlando, meanwhile, has been the 7th best team in defending the three (31.2 percent) so far. It will be interesting to see if the Magic can stymie Los Angeles' hot shooting to start the campaign.

Despite the loss, the Magic are still 3-0 against the spread this season, but are 0-3 on the over/under.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Most headlines on the Clippers are obviously about James Harden. Nonetheless, they still have business to take care of when they host the Magic on Tuesday. Los Angeles enters this game as 6.5-point favorites. They have the better and more experienced star power with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, as well as solid veteran pieces to match the Magic's newfound depth this season.

Leonard and George are both healthy to begin the year. Even though they lost a game they shouldn't have (to the Jazz), the two have looked good so far and are poised to prove naysayers wrong that they are still one of the best duos in the NBA.

PG13 is leading the team so far in scoring with an average of 27.3 points on a scorching 54.9 percent field goal shooting. Meanwhile, Leonard is averaging a steady 23 points per game and has found the stroke from beyond the arc with four made three-pointers per game on 54.5 percent shooting.

The Clippers could be shorthanded against the Magic, however. Terrance Mann has yet to make his season debut and will remain on the sidelines due to a left ankle sprain. Meanwhile, Norman Powell (left foot soreness) and Ivica Zubac (quadriceps) are questionable heading into Tuesday's tilt.

Those are four important pieces in the Clippers rotation. If Powell and Zubac sit out, some of Los Angeles' young guys will need to step up and fill in the void.

The Magic are also coming off a grueling game on Tuesday that went all the way until the final buzzer. With that, the Clippers are coming in with fresher legs, which should give them a better chance for a larger margin of victory.

On the season, the Clippers are 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 on the over/under.

Final Magic-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Clippers should be able to take this one comfortably. They are catching the Magic on the second night of a back-to-back after a grueling affair with the Lakers. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have also looked healthy and spry and as such, have opened the season on a high note. The team, in particular, has been on fire, especially from downtown. With a fatigued Orlando team coming back into Crypto.com Arena, look for Kawhi, PG13, and co. to take advantage.

Final Magic-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers: -6 (-110); Over 220 (-112)