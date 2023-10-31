The Los Angeles Clippers offseason was off to a rocky start with the failed trade for Malcolm Brogdon, but things have picked up steam as free agency nears. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George needing guard help, the Clippers have reportedly agreed to a trade that would bring James Harden to LA from the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers and Sixers have agreed on a trade that would send James Harden to the Clippers.

🚨 BREAKING: The Sixers have agreed to send James Harden to the Clippers, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/1dsOLi4Rb2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2023

James Harden will now join Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook on a Clippers team that is clearly going all-in for an NBA Championship.

The Clippers nearly traded for another point guard in Malcolm Brogdon before the NBA Draft in a three-team deal with the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards. That trade reportedly fell through when the Clippers were not given enough time to conduct their own medical evaluation of Brogdon and his elbow injury. Linked to James Harden throughout the offseason, the Clippers were finally able to reach a deal with the Sixers late Monday night.

