In a climactic end to what was a thrilling and dynamic 3v3 season in the NBA 2K League, Magic Gaming fell to Lakers Gaming in the grand finals. Throughout the season, Magic Gaming had shown themselves to be a powerhouse, reaching the finals in both regular season tournaments and capturing the SWITCH OPEN title, highlighting their tactical superiority and cohesive team play.
As they entered the grand finals, Magic Gaming looked to crown their impressive season with the ultimate accolade. Despite their high ambitions and solid track record, the finals presented a series of intense challenges that tested their skill and resolve.
The season was marked by exceptional performances and strategic depth. Jonah Edwards, the general manager and head coach of Magic Gaming, expressed pride in his team's achievements. “I’m really proud of the season in general and the guys for fighting,” Edwards stated. “It takes a whole team to make this happen. We did a great job of sticking together through the kind of times that can knock a team down. Incredibly proud and humbled by it all. Not the end result we wanted. We wanted to be a champion. We wanted to bring it back home to Orlando.”
Despite their aspirations, the finals against Lakers Gaming proved challenging. The series opened with Lakers Gaming going on an 8-0 run, eventually winning the first game 22-15. This was an unusual position for Magic Gaming, who typically excelled in opening games.
The second game saw a better start from Orlando, who initiated the game with a 7-0 run and maintained good control initially. However, their shot-making faltered at critical moments, and they lost 21-17, with Lakers Gaming's power forward Arshia “Krazy” Karimi playing a pivotal role in his team's success.
not how we wanted to see it end, but proud of this squad 🪄 💙 pic.twitter.com/8W7ITcyiNj
— Magic Gaming (@MagicGaming) April 27, 2024
By the third game, the hopes of a Magic Gaming comeback were slim as Lakers Gaming continued their strong performance, ultimately winning 22-13 and clinching the championship. Reflecting on the challenges faced in the finals, Edwards remarked, “Shot making was the reason we weren’t able to take down the Lakers. We were playing well, but could not hit the shots that we normally hit. There were a lot of external and environmental factors in play there – it is what it is. Disappointed with the result, but proud of the effort from the team.”
Magic Gaming's Playoff Journey And Transition To 5v5 Season
Despite not securing the championship, Magic Gaming’s efforts were not without reward, as they took home $100,000 for their second-place finish in the playoffs.
Their path to the finals was highlighted by significant victories. After a tough start, Magic Gaming rebounded strongly in the lower bracket semifinals, overcoming Bucks Gaming 3-1. Edwards noted, “I thought we did a great job of problem-solving in real-time. After Game 1, where it just wasn’t working as we had hoped, we adjusted and did a great job of forcing some turnovers and putting Mason ‘JohnnyRed' Bracken in tougher spots as the series moved on. That was exactly what we hoped to do.”
In the lower bracket finals, Magic Gaming swept Gen. G with scores reflecting their dominance: 22-20, 23-17, and 23-20. “It felt great to beat Gen. G. We knew we were the better team in our series with them on Friday night. What we thought would happen was exactly what did happen,” Edwards shared.
Looking ahead, Magic Gaming is set to begin the 5v5 portion of the NBA 2K League season on May 8, facing Cavs Legion GC in THE TIPOFF. This new phase brings fresh challenges and opportunities for Magic Gaming to leverage their 3v3 experiences for continued success.
