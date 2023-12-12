Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero shared his status for the game against the Boston Celtics after his scary ankle injury on Monday.

It turned out Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero scary ankle injury wasn't so serious after all. In fact, he will take the floor against the Boston Celtics on Friday.

To the relief of Magic fans, Paolo Banchero confirmed his ankle was in stable condition, per the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Breede.

“#Magic's Paolo Banchero said he was yelling at the TV while getting his right ankle taped up in the locker room. Banchero admitted he was a bit dramatic when he rolled his ankle but felt good enough to return after testing it. Banchero said he'll be good to go Friday at Boston,” Breede tweeted on Monday.

Paolo Banchero in a 104-94 win vs. the Cavs : 20 points on 9-21 shooting, 2-3 from the FT line, 10 rebounds, 4 assists & a career-high 8 turnovers in 36 minutes (Sprained his right ankle with over a minute left in the 3rd quarter & didn't return) pic.twitter.com/a3GVal5LQP — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) December 12, 2023

Paolo Banchero hurt his ankle during the Magic's 104-94 win over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Banchero challenged Cavs point guard Darius Garland's reverse lay-up attempt. In doing so, the versatile Magic forward landed awkwardly on Garland's foot. Banchero hit the deck in serious pain.

Paolo Banhero recorded a double-double (20 points and 10 rebounds) in 36 minutes for the Magic. With the victory, Orlando avenged its 121-111 road loss to Cleveland on December 6.

The Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves have been the NBA's biggest surprises this season. Orlando had never won more than 34 games in the past four seasons.

With the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year leading the charge, Orlando is on pace for a 52-win season. He and German sensation Franz Wagner have led the Magic in scoring with an identical 20.7 points-per-game average. Banchero has also been averaging 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the Magic.

A healthy Paolo Banchero means bad news for the Celtics. Boston and Orlando – the East's top two teams – will square off on Friday. Get your popcorn ready.