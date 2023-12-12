Magic star Paolo Banchero suffered what appeared to be a lower-body injury while challenging a shot against the Cavs.

Orlando Magic star forward Paolo Banchero suffered what appeared to be a lower-body injury during Monday night's home game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Banchero was trying to challenge a shot at the basket when he suddenly fell down to the floor, grimacing in pain.

The young superstar, Paolo Banchero, goes down after stepping on Darius Garland’s foot pic.twitter.com/qWjJS0nnX1 — Playmaker (@playmaker) December 12, 2023

Banchero was able to get up on his feet but had to be helped off the floor and into the locker room.

Paolo Banchero suffers injury vs Cavs

The Magic have also shared an update on Banchero, via X.

INJURY UPDATE: Paolo Banchero suffered a sprained right ankle during the third quarter of tonight’s game vs. Cleveland. Banchero is questionable to return.

Before he exited the floor, Paolo Banchero had managed to gather 17 points on 8-for-20 shooting from the field and 1-for-1 from the free-throw line, eight rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 29 minutes of action.

The Magic will have plenty of time to rest before their next game, so that could allow Paolo Banchero perhaps enough time to heal up. Orlando will not play until Friday versus the Boston Celtics in Beantown after dealing with Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs. Should Banchero need to miss time because of the injury, the Magic would ask more from the likes of Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Jonathan Isaac, with Isaac potentially getting increased minutes.

Apart from Banchero, the Magic are also dealing with injuries to Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz, who both missed the Cavs game because of finger and knee issues, respectively.

UPDATE: Apparently, Banchero's injury is not serious enough to even keep him out for the rest of the meeting with the Cavs, as he was able to return to action, the team announced.