Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero reveals how the Magic has surprised the NBA with their 14-6 start to the year

The Orlando Magic have turned things around significantly this year. After finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference a season ago while going 34-48, the Magic have started this year in third.

Their jump in the standings comes after the Magic set out to make sure they didn't get off to the same slow start they did last year, when they began just 5-20. Even when things improved, the Magic felt their slow start held them back from contending. They've followed through on their goal, starting the 2023-2024 season 14-6.

Unlike the rest of the NBA, Second-year star Paolo Banchero is not surprised by the Magic's turnaround this year.

“I think we've known internally how good we can be,” Banchero said. “Going back to last year, once we got healthy we started to really compete and win a lot of games. And even though we were short of the postseason, we kind of felt the change starting to happen,” via ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

“The start that we've had, it has obviously shocked a lot of people, but I wouldn't say it shocked anybody in the building.”

Paolo Banchero is averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. This comes after his Rookie of the Year performance last year when the former No. 1 overall pick out of Duke averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Outside of their star, the Magic have relied heavily on their top-5 defense to win 14 of their first 20 games.

The magic are coming off a loss to the Brooklyn Nets, but will look to rebound against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.