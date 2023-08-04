The Orlando Magic recently faced some backlash after making a donation to Ron DeSantis' camp after he announced his plans to run for president. The NPBA even referred to the Magic's donation as “alarming.” DeSantis fired back at the NBA with a tweet on Friday.

“It appears the NBA took a break from protesting our anthem and bending the knee to Communist China to chirp about my policies,” DeSantis wrote.

The tweet was in response to the NBPA's initial statement on the Magic's donation to Ron DeSantis.

“A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary,” the NBPA's statement read. “NBA governors, players and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements. However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The Magic's donation does not represent player support for the recipient.”

Ron DeSantis has been involved in some controversial situations over the past year. Some people fully support the Florida governor, while others can't stand him. Either way, DeSantis is expected to be a legitimate candidate to represent the Republican Party ahead of the next election. But he's not making any friends around the NBA with his latest tweet following the NBPA's statement.

It will be interesting to see what the league has to say in response to DeSantis.