The Orlando Magic made headlines a day ago for an off-court move they made. After controversial Florida politician Ron DeSantis announced his intentions to run in 2024 as president, the team made a $50,000 donation to DeSantis' camp. This came as a surprise to many: rarely do teams make a donation to a political figure. Everyone wondered what the rationale behind the donation was, including the timing.

Now, the NBPA has spoken out about the Magic's donation to Ron DeSantis. In a statement, the Player's Association called the donation alarming. The NBPA also stressed that Orlando's donation does not mean that the players support the candidate (statement from Jeff Zillgitt).

NBPA statement on Orlando Magic donation to Ron DeSantis super PAC: pic.twitter.com/0FHbyiIMAJ — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) August 3, 2023

There's a reason why the NBPA is making this statement. DeSantis is a controversial political figure, making a lot of changes in his home state that have been criticized by a good chunk of the population. In fact, DeSantis took aim at Disney at one point: one of the main sponsors of the Magic. One might see this as a way for them to try to get into the governor's good graces. In addition, DeSantis was quoted as saying that “slavery was a good thing”, with Florida's new curriculum also supporting this ideology. That likely won't sit right with a team mostly composed of Black people, with a Black coach AND a Black GM.

The Magic later issued a statement saying that the donation to DeSantis' camp was done before his decision to run for president.

“NEW: From Orlando Magic on donation to Gov. DeSantis Super PAC:

“To clarify, this gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race. It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida.”