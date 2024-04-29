The Cavaliers host the Magic in the NBA playoffs on Tuesday in Game 5! The home teams have owned this series so far with the Cavaliers winning two straight before the Magic tied the series at 2-2. We now continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Cavaliers prediction and pick.
The Magic were one of the surprise teams in the NBA this season. They looked awful to start this series, but turned it all around when they went back to Orlando to make it 2-2. They are one of the youngest teams in the NBA and are the second youngest team in the playoffs behind only the Thunder. Paolo Banchero has carried the Magic this season while Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs have also been huge keys to their success and a big reason why this series is tied. They have also been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA this season and that defense is why they are where they are in the postseason currently.
The Cavaliers have had a very good season this year on their way to the four-seed in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers finished fourth in the Eastern Conference standings for the second straight season. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have led the way for the Cavaliers on offense and then Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley anchor their defense. They are a defensive-focused team which has led to this series being a rock fight. The Cavaliers have one of the best interior defenses in the NBA and that should be a major key in this series overall. This series has been determined by defense and they enter Game 5 with it all tied up at 2-2.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Magic-Cavaliers Game 5 Odds
Orlando Magic: +4.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +162
Cleveland Cavaliers: -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -194
Over: 200.5 (-110)
Under: 200.5 (-110)
How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers Game 5
Time: 8:00 pm ET
TV: NBA TV
Time: 8:00 pm ET
TV: NBA TV
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic have soared into the playoffs thanks to a stifling defense. They were the fourth-ranked scoring defense in the NBA, allowing 108.4 points per game and they were ranked third in defensive rating as a team at 110.8. It is also worth noting that the Magic have been very good at defending the three-point shot, ranking 10th and allowing 35.8% from behind the arc. In the postseason, the Magic are second in scoring defense at 91.3 points per game, second in field goal percentage defense at 42.9%, and the best three-point percentage defense at 26.7% from behind the arc. Five players average at least one steal with Gary Harris leading the way at 1.5 per game. Two players average at least one block per game with Isaac leading the way at two per game. The team defense of the Magic has been better than any individual stats and it showed up in Orlando the last two games.
The offense for the Magic has struggled this season. They were 24th in scoring offense, averaging 110.5 points per game, and were ranked 22nd in 112.9 in offensive rating. The Magic were also middle of the pack at 15th in field goal percentage at 47.6%. In the postseason, their offense has struggled despite winning two straight games. During this series, three players on the Magic average over double digits with Paolo Banchero leading the way at 21.5 points per game. Banchero does everything for the Magic on offense because he also leads the team in assists at 4.5. Banchero is the key for the Magic to get going on offense, so if he gets involved early and often then Orlando's offense can enter that next gear against the Cavaliers and keep winning and advance.
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Cavaliers have been great on defense this season. They were seventh in both scoring defense and overall defensive rating, where they are allowing 110.2 points per game, and their defensive rating is 112.1. In the postseason, they are fifth in scoring defense at 100.5 points per game, fourth in field goal percentage defense at 43.9%, and fifth in three-point percentage defense at 31.1% from behind the arc. The Cavaliers have the best defensive big man duo with both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley being anchors down low. Allen leads the team in rebounds at 13.8 per game, while Mobley leads the team in blocks at 2.3 per game. When it comes to on-ball defense, three players on the Cavaliers average at least one steal per game with Isaac Okoro leading the way at two per game.
The Cavaliers' offense has been solid this season. They were 20th in scoring offense, where they were averaging 112.6 points per game. They were also 16th in offensive rating at 114.7 and then were ranked 12th in overall field goal percentage at 47.9%. Those numbers have plummeted thanks to this series. Four different Cavaliers average over double figures in scoring this series with Donovan Mitchell leading the way at 21 points per game. Darius Garland is the Robin to his Batman in the backcourt and he leads the team in assists per game at 6.0. Mitchell and Garland need be better on offense for them to move on.
Final Magic-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick
The Cavaliers need to bounce back and being at home helps a lot. The Magic have shut them down, but the home crowd should help because the Cavaliers need to get back on track. Still, the Magic are the younger and hungrier team. Expect the Magic to win and cover setting up an elimination game back home.
Final Magic-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Magic +4.5 (-108)