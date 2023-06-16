Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford congratulated Manchester City on their Treble campaign but refused to watch them clinch the Champions League trophy. City became only the second English team after United to win the FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League in one season.

Rashford said he had suffered enough after the 2-1 defeat against the arch-rivals in the FA Cup final. As much as the English forward was respectful, he believes that he will use Manchester City’s historic season as fuel to topple them next season.

“They [Manchester City] deserved it. They played the best football this year,” Rashford said. “Talking is done on the pitch, and they did really well. I like watching football, I like watching the best games, and that is what I did, but after they won, I don’t need to watch them celebrating.

“They’re all really good players; we need them if we want our (England) squad to be as strong as possible. It is not anything new. The only thing new is that they managed to win all three.”

Rashford will be in action today for England against Malta and then on Monday against North Macedonia. The Three Lions are inching closer to securing their spot in the Euro 2024.

The Manchester United talisman was not involved in the March fixtures. His last involvement in the international shirt was in the World Cup 2022 against France, where he only played five minutes. England manager Gareth Southgate drew heavy criticism for how he managed throughout the World Cup campaign.