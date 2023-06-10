Manchester City (or Man City for short) manager Pep Guardiola expressed his relief as his team clinched their maiden Champions League triumph and completed a remarkable treble by defeating Inter Milan 1-0.

It was an intense deadlock between the two magnificent teams that even involved Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne exiting early due to injury. The crucial goal came from Rodri, who fired a powerful shot past Andre Onana just after the 60-minute mark in the intense clash at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

For Guardiola, this marked his third Champions League victory as a coach, with his previous triumph dating back to 2011 when he guided Barcelona to glory. Furthermore, this accomplishment cemented his second treble, following his successful campaign with Barcelona in 2009.

When asked about his emotions upon winning Europe's premier club competition once again, the Man City manager replied:

“Tired. Calm. Satisfied. It's so difficult to win it. They [Inter] are really good. Be patient, I said at half-time. You have to be lucky. Ederson or they miss it, they could draw. This competition is a coin. It was written in the stars. It belongs to us.”

“We weren’t at our best level. After the World Cup, the team made a step forward and [Man City] were there. It wasn’t our best performance. I don’t have any energy to think about next season, it’s impossible. We need a break, it’s too long.”