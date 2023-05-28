Gareth Southgate, the manager of the England national team, has made it clear that he will only consider extending his contract with the team if they go on to win Euro 2024. Southgate is determined to end England’s 58-year trophy drought and believes that winning the European Championship is the ultimate goal.

Under Southgate’s guidance, England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the quarter-finals of the 2022 edition. They came agonizingly close to clinching the Euro 2020 title but lost to Italy in a dramatic penalty shootout in the final. Now, Southgate is fully focused on Euro 2024 and believes it is now or never for him to achieve success with the Three Lions.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Southgate stated, “Who knows? I think we’ll have to go very, very well for that to be a possibility in anyone’s eyes. That’s fair enough. My aim is to try to win the tournament. Every conversation I have with the players now is geared around that. What happens in the future isn’t at the forefront of my mind.” He emphasized that his sole focus is on winning the European Championship and that the team will need to perform exceptionally well for his contract extension to even be considered.

England made a strong start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, defeating reigning champions Italy 2-1 in March. They followed it up with a comfortable victory over Ukraine. The team’s next qualifying match is scheduled against Malta on June 16.

Southgate’s ambition and determination to bring success to the England national team are evident. As the team continues their journey in the qualifiers and prepares for Euro 2024, the manager’s focus remains firmly on winning the tournament and creating a new chapter of triumph for English football.