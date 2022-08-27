Cristiano Ronaldo saga takes new twist at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo remains at Manchester United and with just over a week until the Premier League transfer window closes, time is running out for him to secure a move elsewhere and play Champions League football.

It appears his agent, Jorge Mendes, is working tirelessly on still finding Cristiano a new club. According to Sky Sports, Mendes has approached Serie A outfit Napoli to see if they’re interested. The problem is, the Red Devils want a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and it would likely be Victor Osimhen, whom they’ve been high on in the past. Napoli is almost certainly looking for over $100 million for the Nigerian striker, too.

Also, Erik ten Hag’s side is moving closer and closer to signing Ajax star Antony, who is biting at the bit to take his talents to Old Trafford. For Ronaldo, the options are truly running out. Napoli is a respectable club for him to join, but the Osimhen factor makes it complicated.

United secured their first victory of the campaign on Monday after beating Liverpool 2-1 at the Theater of Dreams and they did it without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI. It was frankly clear as day that ten Hag’s attack operated a lot more fluently without the Portuguese international. Now, it may be hard for him to find regular minutes if that same lineup continues to thrive.

Cristiano deserves better, there is no question about it. He’s arguably the greatest footballer to ever grace a pitch. We’ll see if he ends up in new colors by September 1st. If not, Ronaldo will need to prove his worth again and produce the goods for the Red Devils.