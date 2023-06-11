Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has had a difficult time at Old Trafford. It all started in the 2021/22 season when United were shipping in goals left, right, and center. It got compounded this season when manager Erik ten Hag preferred Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane over him, instantly improving United's defense and getting them back into the Champions League.

According to the reports from MEN Sports, Maguire is a player that the Dutch manager wants to move on this summer. The League Cup winners are likely to bring in Napoli defender Kim Min-jae this summer, which will only make things difficult for the former Leicester City man. However, there are reports that Maguire wants to fight for his spot at Old Trafford and is refusing to leave the club.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has outlined a redemption route for the England International next summer. He said to Sky Sports, “Harry is a good player. He’s a good center-back and has been brilliant at the last two tournaments. He’s just had an awful time at United over the last 12 months. United is a very unforgiving place, and I know that from being there for 20 years.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“If you just don’t get it right and if something’s not right, that place can eat you alive, it really can – and Harry is just getting that now. But I think Harry will come through it at United. Look at Marcus [Rashford].”

Although Manchester United fans would like to see a Rashford-esque redemption from Maguire, there are very minimal chances. At times, ten Hag preferred Luke Shaw ahead of him in the center-half position. If he decides against leaving the club, it will hamper his growth and make his reputation even more toxic.