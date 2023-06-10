Manchester United captain Harry Maguire wants to stay at Old Trafford beyond this summer. The former Leicester City man understands the lack of football at the club but believes he can turn things around next season.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, England International is fully committed to Manchester United. He wants to stay at Old Trafford and be involved in the club's aspirations for next season. It is a pretty bold move considering how much game time he had at the club last season.

In the 2022/23 season, Maguire made only 16 Premier League appearances, and most of them came from the bench. With Kim Min-jae potentially coming to the club in the transfer window, how will the former Leicester City man fare at United? Well, we believe that the situation will become extremely toxic for him.

As the saying goes, “You die a hero, or you live long to become a villain”. Now, we are not saying that Maguire was a fan favourite ever since he came to Manchester United. However, he always had this reputation of being a good defender. He was always considered a quality defender for Hull City and Leicester City. However, his reputation has been tarnished at United.

The price tag could be a factor. When he was signed for a record fee from Leicester City, there was always a feeling that he would never be able to repay the fee that United paid for him. However, Liverpool paid less for Virgil Van Dijk, and he was an important factor in the Reds winning the Champions League and the Premier League, respectively.

In the 2022/23 season, Erik ten Hag preferred Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez over him. In fact, he literally played Luke Shaw ahead of him in the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford. With the competition for places becoming tougher next season, it would be best for Maguire to rediscover his form elsewhere.