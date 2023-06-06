South Korean defender Kim Min-jae is set to complete compulsory military service in his homeland before finalizing his anticipated €60 million transfer to Manchester United, according to goal.com.

The 26-year-old center-back recently bid farewell to his current club Napoli after a successful season that saw them clinch the Serie A title in 2022-23. With a move to England on the horizon, Premier League clubs have reportedly triggered a release clause in his contract, paving the way for his move to Old Trafford. However, before joining his new club, Kim will have to fulfill his military service obligations in South Korea.

South Korean citizens are required to complete mandatory military service, and Kim is no exception. As a result, he will be temporarily unavailable for international duty with the South Korean national team. He is set to serve his military training, take a short break, and then make his way to England to join Manchester United.

Kim's time at Napoli was short but memorable. He arrived at the club from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2022, stepping in as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly who departed for Chelsea. Throughout his appearances in Serie A and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Kim's performances caught the attention of top clubs, making his eventual move to a bigger stage almost inevitable.

While his military service may delay his official arrival at Manchester United, the anticipation surrounding Kim's signing remains high. The commanding defender has showcased his skills and ability on the pitch, and his acquisition is expected to bolster Manchester United's defensive lineup significantly.

As Kim prepares to embark on his military service journey, Manchester United fans eagerly await his arrival and hope to witness his impact in the Premier League.