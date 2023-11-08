Marcus Rashford calls for an end to speculation about his future at Manchester United as he addresses injury-related absence.

Marcus Rashford, the dynamic forward at Manchester United, pleads to end the speculations swirling around his future at the club. The 26-year-old was notably absent from the recent win against Fulham due to an injury, and he used social media to address the persistent rumors.

Rashford was in the spotlight after being criticized by manager Erik ten Hag for celebrating his birthday shortly after a disappointing 3-0 loss to Manchester City. However, Ten Hag clarified that Rashford's absence against Fulham was solely due to his injury.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rashford issued a plea: “Please STOP spreading malicious rumors,” in response to The United Stand. This popular Manchester United fan channel had teased a podcast with the question: “Rashford's future in doubt? WE'RE LIVE!”

While Rashford's form has faced scrutiny this season, with just one goal to his name after being the club's leading scorer last season with 30 goals, his contribution remains pivotal to United's aspirations. The club has encountered a series of setbacks, losing five out of 11 Premier League matches, and is seeking stability and success.

Notably, Rashford made a comeback from the bench in the Carabao Cup match against Newcastle, just three days after the clash with Manchester City. The versatile forward's influence on the field is undoubted, and his determination to bounce back from adversity will be crucial as Manchester United strives for a resurgence in their campaign.

As the whispers about his future persist, Rashford's focus remains firmly on his role at Manchester United and helping the club regain its winning ways, making the ongoing conjecture a distraction that he's eager to put to rest.