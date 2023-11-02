Manchester United found themselves on the receiving end of a humiliating defeat vs. Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup

In a shocking turn of events, Manchester United found themselves on the receiving end of a humiliating defeat as Newcastle United stormed to a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup clash, reported by GOAL. The defeat not only saw United crash out of the tournament but also set several embarrassing records for the beleaguered Red Devils.

Newcastle, seeking redemption after last season's Carabao Cup final defeat, dominated the game from the start. Substitute Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall netted first-half goals, setting the stage for a convincing Magpies win. Joe Willock's strike in the 60th minute sealed Newcastle's place in the quarter-finals, leaving Manchester United stunned.

This defeat marked a new low for United, as it was the first time since October 1962 that the club lost consecutive home games by three goals or more. Additionally, Newcastle's triumph became their biggest away win at Old Trafford since 1930 when they won 7-4. United's woes continued as they recorded another grim statistic: losing eight or more of their first 15 games in a season for the first time since 1962-63. Furthermore, the team suffered five losses in their first 10 home matches for the first time since the 1930-31 season.

The defeat encapsulated United's current state of disarray. With a struggling position in the Premier League, early exits from cup competitions, and internal conflicts between manager Erik ten Hag and player Jadon Sancho, the club faces immense uncertainty. As they prepare for their upcoming match against Fulham at Craven Cottage, United is under immense pressure to reverse their fortunes and salvage their season.