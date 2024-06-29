Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a significant addition to their defense this summer. With new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe aiming to overhaul the squad, the club is looking closely at Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt, a 24-year-old center-back, is seen as a prime target for strengthening United's backline. The Dutch player has a strong history, having first gained attention at Ajax under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, now United's manager. During his time at Ajax, de Ligt became the youngest captain in the club’s history at just 19.

A strong candidate

According to reports, De Ligt is viewed as an increasingly viable candidate for United's defense. His tenure at Ajax and his subsequent move to Juventus in 2019 showed his potential, although his time in Italy was challenging. In 2022, he signed with Bayern Munich, where he has made 73 appearances so far.

While discussions between Manchester United and Bayern Munich have not yet begun, the Red Devils are seriously considering a move. De Ligt's previous experience with Ten Hag in Amsterdam could be a significant factor in this potential transfer.

Besides de Ligt, Manchester United is also interested in Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite. The club has put forward a bid of £35 million plus £8 million in add-ons, although Everton is holding out for at least £70 million. Both de Ligt and Branthwaite align with Ratcliffe’s strategy, focusing on players under 25.

Building a stronger defense at Manchester United

Ratcliffe’s approach involves reinforcing every area of the squad, with a particular emphasis on defense. He has set clear guidelines for recruitment, preferring young talent over established stars. This strategy aims to build a solid foundation for the team’s future, rather than focusing on big-name signings.

De Ligt's familiarity with Ten Hag's coaching style could benefit Manchester United as they seek to strengthen their defensive lineup. His experience in top European leagues and international competitions adds to his appeal as a potential recruit.

The club’s focus on youth is evident in their interest in both de Ligt and Branthwaite. By targeting young, talented players, United hopes to create a dynamic and resilient squad capable of competing at the highest levels.

Manchester United’s interest in de Ligt reflects their broader strategy to revamp the squad with young, skilled players. As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen if these potential deals will materialize. However, the focus on strengthening the defense is clear, with Ratcliffe and Ten Hag working closely to identify the right players for the team’s future success.