Happy Canada Day to those of you who celebrate! For non-Canadian hockey fans, July 1st is celebratory for a different reason. NHL Free Agency begins Monday at 12 PM Eastern Time. Each of the league's 32 teams are looking to sign the pieces they believe to be necessary for their success in 2024-25. Though major names such as Jake Guentzel and Patrick Kane have signed new contracts, fireworks are expected across the hockey world on Monday!

As the day continues, ClutchPoints will update this post with all of the NHL Free Agency madness. Where will names such as Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos sign? What about defensemen such as Brett Pesce and Brandon Montour? We are about to have our answers to these questions and more. With no further ado, it's time to track every 2024 NHL Free Agency signing!

NHL Free Agency tracker

Refresh your browser to remain up to date with all the moves that happen on July 1, 2024

McMicheal extends: The Washington Capitals have locked up one of their own ahead of NHL Free Agency. Forward Connor McMichael has inked a two-year contract extension. He will earn $2.1 million a season through the life of this contract. (Source: Washington Capitals)

Chris Tanev is a Leaf: The Toronto Maple Leafs traded for Chris Tanev ahead of NHL Free Agency. Now, they have locked up the veteran defenseman. Toronto has announced the signing of Tanev on a six-year contract worth $4.5 million annually. (Source: Toronto Maple Leafs)

Other notable moves

The following moves that occurred before 12 PM Eastern Time on July 1, 2024

Jake Guentzel to the Lightning: After the Carolina Hurricanes traded his signing rights, Guentzel signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He received a seven-year contract from the Bolts with an average annual value of $9 million. This move likely means veteran forward Steven Stamkos will sign elsewhere in NHL Free Agency.

Sam Reinhart signs in Florida: Things went down to the wire between the Florida Panthers and Sam Reinhart. However, they got a deal done before NHL Free Agency opened. Reinhart has signed an eight-year contract worth a little more than $8.5 million a season.

Showtime in Hockeytown: After months of negotiations, Patrick Kane remained with the Detroit Red Wings. He signed a one-year contract that carries a max value of $6.25 million based on performance bonuses. This move keeps Kane in Hockeytown after a resurgent season in 2023-24.

Max Domi gets paid: Max Domi signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs to bet on himself this past season. The bet certainly paid off if his new contract is any indication. Domi has signed a four-year extension with Toronto worth nearly $4 million annually.

Lightning clear cap space: The Tampa Bay Lightning made major moves at the 2024 NHL Draft to clear cap space. They traded defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club in a stunning blockbuster. Then, they traded forward Tanner Jeannot to the Los Angeles Kings.

Utah reshapes blueline: In addition to the Sergachev trade, the NHL's newest franchise continued to build its defense. Utah HC swung a deal with the New Jersey Devils for John Marino at the NHL Draft. And they signed Sean Durzi to a four-year extension before NHL Free Agency on Monday.

Capitals work the trade market: The Washington Capitals have been incredibly busy on the trade market. They have acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois, Andrew Mangiapane, and Logan Thompson in separate trades. Additionally, they traded fourth-line winger Beck Malenstyn to the Buffalo Sabres.

Canucks clear cap space: The Vancouver Canucks cleared a bit of cap space before NHL Free Agency on Monday. They traded forwards Ilya Mikheyev, Sam Lafferty, and a second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks. With this space, Vancouver re-signed Dakota Joshua, Tyler Myers, and Teddy Blueger.

Red Wings wheel and deal: The Detroit Red Wings kicked off the post-Stanley Cup Final frenzy with two interesting trades. They acquired a second-round pick from the Nashville Predators in a deal involving a prospect swap. Then, Detroit packaged that second-round pick with defenseman Jake Walman in a trade with the San Jose Sharks for future considerations.

Devils land their goalie: The New Jersey Devils fired the first major shot of the NHL offseason. New Jersey acquired goaltender Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames. Calgary received defenseman Kevin Bahl and a 2025 first-round pick from the Devils in return.