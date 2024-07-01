Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman’s families are upset that the BET Awards featured an In Memoriam for O.J. Simpson. It was a questionable decision to feature him…

Photos were shown during a montage of notable people, like Willie Mays, Bill Cobbs, and Carl Weathers, who recently passed away during the BET Awards on Sunday night. Audiences were clapping as they appeared, but an awkward silence occurred when O.J. Simpson’s face was shown, with the caption: “Former NFL Player.”

It wasn’t only the audience that reacted. The families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were not pleased.

You probably know the story, but Nicole and Ron were murdered on June 12, 1994. Nicole was the ex-wife of O.J. The former NFL star was accused of their trial but ultimately was found innocent by a jury. Still, many believe he did it. After all, Fred Goldman, father of Ron, filed a civil suit against Simpson and, in 1997, found him responsible for their deaths.

TMZ broke the news that Ron and Nicole’s families are unhappy that BET decided to show O.J. during the ceremony.

Fred Goldman told the network that featuring “The Juice” on the BET segment was not positive. Nicole’s sister said they should issue an apology.

“I think they shouldn’t include anyone of that caliber — a wife beater, murderer…Can’t imagine why they would include someone like that,” he told TMZ.

Nicole’s sister, Tanya, stated, “It’s inappropriate to give an abuser and murderer recognition.”

She added, “Whoever thought of doing that owes every domestic violence victim an apology, and that’s including our family. And, they should be fired.”

As for O.J., he passed away in April at the age of 76 from prostate cancer.

Mixed reactions to O.J.’s death

After his passing, the internet had a field day with mixed reactions.

“Good Riddance #OJSimpson” posted Caitlyn Jenner on X.

Meanwhile, the Simpson family put up a more subtle message, saying, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Regarding the BET incident, social media had their opinions on that as well…

Some comments from TMZ’s post include messages, like, “It was great that they included him!” to “That’s disgusting…”

About the BET Awards

The BET Awards is an award show dedicated to the Black Entertainment Television network that celebrates black entertainers in music, film, sports, and philanthropy. It’s presented annually and features performances, presenters, and much more.

Billboard reports that some highlights from last night’s show were Will Smith rapping onstage, country artists Shaboozey, and Victoria Monet — to name a few notable moments.

So, does the BET Awards stand by featuring O.J. Simpson in their In Memoriam? Will there be an apology? No word yet on the backlash from Nicole and Ron’s families, so we’ll have to wait and see. The emotions around the murders and former NFL player look like they won’t be slowing down any time soon.