The Toronto Maple Leafs travel to Boston to face the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Bruins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Maple Leafs come into Wednesday night sitting at 35-18-8 on the year. They will face the Sabres on Wednesday at home before traveling to Boston for this game. It will also be the second time the two teams have faced off in three games for the Maple Leafs. In the first game, at home, the Maple Leafs struggled to score. They scored just one goal as they fell to the Bruins 4-1.
Meanwhile, the Bruins come into the game sitting at 36-13-15 on the year, good for second in the Atlantic Division, one spot in front of Toronto. They have struggled as of late, winning just two of their last seven games. Last time out, the Bruins faced the Oilers. After a scoreless first two periods, Pavel Zacha broke the tie, making it 1-0 in the third. With just 1:20 left in the game, Leon Draisaitl scored to tie the game. While Linus Ullmark would have 24 saves on the night, he could not stop Draisaitl, as he would put in the game-winner in overtime, to send the Oilers to a 2-1 overtime victory.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Bruins Odds
Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-215)
Moneyline: +114
Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+176)
Moneyline: -137
Over: 6.5 (+104)
Under: 6.5 (-128)
How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Bruins
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: ESPN+/NHLPP
Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Maple Leafs' game against the Sabres on March 6th.
The Maple Leafs come into the game second in the NHL in goals per game this year, coming in with 3.61 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 53 goals on the year and added 26 assists. That places Matthews second on the team in points with 79. Further, he has been solid on the power play, with 15 goals and nine assists in those situations. Meanwhile, William Nylander is first on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 33 goals and 50 assists, good for 83 points on the year. Like Matthews, he has been solid on the power play, coming away with nine goals and 22 assists on the power play. Further, he has three goals and an assist short-handed.
Mitchell Marner sits third on the team in points while sitting third in goals and tied for the lead in assists. He comes into the game with 24 goals on the year and 50 assists. Six of the goals and 17 of the assists are on the power play this year. Further, the Maple Leafs get a lot of help on the offensive side of things from the blue line. Morgan Rielly comes into the game with seven goals on the year, while also sitting third on the team with 38 assists. That gives him 45 total points on the year, with 16 on the power play. He has just one goal on the power play but does have 15 assists.
The Maple Leafs are second in the NHL on the power play, sitting with a 27.7 percent success rate when up a man. Still, they have struggled on the penalty kill this year, coming in with just a 77.7 percent success rate, good for 21st in the NHL.
With Ilya Samsonov expected to be in goal on Wednesday night, Joseph Woll will most likely get the start in this one. He is 9-6-1 on the year with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Woll played in the last game with the Bruins. He allowed four goals on 27 shots in the game taking the loss. It was only his second start since December in that game, as he allowed two goals on 32 shots against the Coyotes in the other one.
Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Bruins sit 11th in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.28 per game. David Pastrnak leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 38 goals on the year and 52 assists, good for 90 total points. He has been great on the power play as well. Pastrnak comes in with 11 goals and 21 assists on the power play this year. Brad Marchand is second on the team in goals and points this year. He has 26 goals and 28 assists this year, good for 54 points. He has seven goals and 15 assists this year on the power play.
Sitting third on the team in goals is Charlie Coyle. Coyle entered the game with 21 goals and 30 assists this year, good for 51 points. However, he has not had the same success on the power play. Coyle has just five goals and four assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the Bruins also get help on the offensive end from the blue line. Charlie McAvoy comes in fourth on the team in points. He has nine goals and 33 assists this year, good for 42 points. That gives the Bruins four payers with 40 or more points this year.
The Bruins have also been solid on the power play this year, sitting eighth in the NHL with a 23.3 percent success rate. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill, sitting with an 81.9 percent success rate, eighth in the NHL.
The Bruins are expected to start Jeremy Swayman in this one. He is 20-6-8 on the year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. Swayman was great in his last start, facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. He stopped 32 of 33 shots, having a .970 save percentage and coming away with the win. It was one of his best starts in the last month, as he has allowed three or more goals in six of the previous seven starts.
Final Maple Leafs-Bruins Prediction & Pick
The Maple Leafs lost the game at home against the Bruins and now will be coming in off back-to-backs. While thye have a solid offense, they do not have the defense to slow down Boston. Further, the Boston defense has been solid all year. While the Bruins are not playing well as of late, they are keeping games close. In their last 12 games, they have lost in regulation just twice, coming out with a 4-2-6 record. At worst, the Bruins will force overtime, but taking them to win is the best play.
Final Maple Leafs-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Bruins ML (-137)