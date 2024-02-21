The second half of the NHL season is in full swing as the Toronto Maple Leafs make their annual trip to the desert to take on the Arizona Coyotes. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Maple Leafs-Coyotes prediction and pick will be made.

Once again, Toronto is a major threat among the rest of the contenders in the Eastern Conference. Infamously enough, the Maple Leafs haven't hoisted Lord Stanley's Cup since 1967. While this is shocking for one of the more heralded teams that the NHL has to offer, it has been Toronto that has failed to get over the hump. Currently, on a four-game winning streak, could the Maple Leafs be heading down the right track to finally return to glory?

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes are still in the midst of a rebuilding phase that has put them at a 23-28-4 overall mark heading into this contest. Unfortunately, Arizona cannot buy a win at the moment as they hold the longest losing streak in the league at the moment which has reached a grueling ten games. Having not been victorious in multiple weeks, could the Coyotes be due when they attempt to defend their home ice on Tuesday?

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Coyotes Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -178

Arizona Coyotes: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Coyotes

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win

On paper, it appears that the Maple Leafs should have no issues in handling the Coyotes, but not so fast! Indeed, sports are incredibly unpredictable, especially in the sport of hockey. Before they know what hits them, the Maple Leafs could find themselves in deep trouble if they don't play with a sense of urgency and remain focused throughout.

Above all else, it will be extremely important for Toronto to continue to let the offense pave the way. As expected, the high-flying Maple Leafs are one of the league leaders in goals per with an average of 3.57 pucks finding the back of the net during regulation. Whether it's the Uber-talented Auston Matthews, William Nylander, or even Mitch Marner creating a plethora of scoring chances, there isn't a whole lot that this Toronto offense isn't able to pull off.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said on the defensive side of the ice as this is where the Maple Leafs often find themselves in trouble. Believe it or not, but these Maple Leafs are giving up 3.13 scores per contest which is certainly not a recipe for success. Indeed, this has been an Achille's Heel for this Toronto squad all year long and it may be up to goalie Ilya Samsonov to save the day. Although his numbers leave much to be desired, a phenomenal showing in between the crease could be exactly what is needed for Toronto's chances to cover.

Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread/Win

While things have been gloomy in the desert, there is no doubt that the Coyotes are chomping at the bit to find their return to the win column. Certainly, there's been more good than bad as of late, but sometimes all it takes is one victory to inject a surplus of life into a team.

In truth, finding a way to come out victorious on their own home ice will be all for nothing if Arizona is unable to find a pulse offensively. Throughout their previous ten games out on the ice, Arizona has mustered up only 23 goals over that span. In the modern-day game, scoring is at an alarming pace and it is evident that the Coyotes are missing an integral piece on offense to get them over the hump. Nevertheless, Arizona has managed to tally six goals total in their last two games, so maybe something is starting to click on that end of the rink.

Most importantly, the biggest difference maker for this team is in the form of the defensive one-two punch of J.J. Moser and Sean Durzi. Unlike the rest of the defense who has been prone to letting opposing teams fire shots on net at will, these two skaters are hard-nosed defenders who aren't afraid to put their body on the line when need be. Clearly, it is this type of effort that the Coyotes so desperately need to stop the bleeding and put a halt to their losing ways.

Final Maple Leafs-Coyotes Prediction & Pick

While this may not seem like a far fight at first glance, don't be surprised if the Coyotes give it their all to keep the score close. Then again, there is far too much offensive firepower on the side of Toronto for Arizona to keep up with. Ultimately, this will be the major difference in this one.

Final Maple Leafs-Coyotes Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+130)