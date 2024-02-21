Two teams fighting for playoff position face as we continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

Two teams fighting for playoff position in their conferences face off as the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Vegas Golden Knights. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Golden Knights prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Maple Leafs come into the game sitting at 30-16-8 on the year which is good for third in the Atlantic Divison. They have also won eight of their last ten. They will be coming in hoping that it has grown to nine of their last 11. After winning four straight, the Maple Leafs will spend Wednesday night facing the Arizona Coyotes on the road. They will then travel to Vegas for their second game in as many nights.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are 32-18-6 on the year, but have lost three of their last foru games. Last time out, they faced the NAshville PRedaotrs. The Predators struck first, but Alex Pietrangelo would tie it up in the first. Still, the Predaotrs scored again before the end of the first, and then twice in the second to lead 4-1 going into the third. William Karlsson and Michael Amadio would make it a one goal game, but after the empty net goal, the Golden Knights would fall 5-3.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Golden Knights Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline: +102

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Note: All statistics are before the Maple Leafs game with the Arizona Coyotes on February 21st.

The Maple Leafs come into the game fourth in the NHL in goals per game this year, coming in with 3.57 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 49 goals on the year, while he has also added 24 assists. That places Matthews first on the team in points with 73. Further, he has been solid on the power play, with 14 goals and eight assists in those situations. Meanwhile, William Nylander is second on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 29 goals and 43 assists, good for 72 points on the year. Like Matthews, he has been solid on the power play, coming away with eight goals and20 assists on the power play. Further, he has three goals and an assist short-handed.

Mitchell Marner sits third on the team in points while sitting third in goals and tied for the elad in asssits. He comes into the game with 22 goals on the year and 43 assists. Six of the goals and 14 of the assets are on the power play this year. Further, the Maple Leafs get a lot of help on the offensive side of things from the blue line. Morgan Rielly comes into the game with seven goals on the year, while also sitting third on the team with 36 assists. That gives him 43 total points on the year, with 16 on the power play. He has just one goal on the power play but does have 15 assists.

The Maple Leafs are second in the NHL on the power play, sitting with a 28.4 percent success rate when up a man. Still, they have struggled on the penalty kill this year, coming in with just a 77.6 percent success rate, good for 22nd in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs are expected to start Martin Jones on Wednesday night, meaning Ilya Samsonov will be in goal for this one. He is 12-4-6 on the year with a 3.19 gopals agaisnt average and a .882 save percetnage. HE has also won each of his last four starts. Still, Samsonov is giving up goals. In his last five starts hje is 4-1 with a 2.61 goals against average and just a .898 save percentage. That is still better than his season averages though.

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Golden Knights come into the game 15th in the NHL in goals per game at 3.14. Mark Stone leads the way this year for the Golden Knights. He comes into the game with 16 foals, but leads the team with 37 assits, giving him a team high 53 points on the year. He has four goals and ten asists on the pwoer play as well. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights will still be without one of their other major scoring options. Jack Eichel is still out with a knee injury, and gone are his 19 goals and 25 asssits.

The Golden Knights do still have Jonathan Marchessault, who leads the teams in goal. He comes in with 28 goals this year and 16 assits, sitting tied with Eichel with 44 total points. He also has six goals and six asssits on the power play. William Karlsson has also been solid this year. He has 18 goals and 18 assits on the year, with five goalsn and seven asssits on the power play. He laos has played in just 44 of the teams 56 games this year.

The Golden Knights have not had as much success on the power play, sitting 20th in the NHL with a 19.7 percent sucess rate. They are alos 13th in the NHL on the penalty kill with an 81.2 percent success rate.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal in this one. He is 14-5-2 on the year with a 2.15 goals against avergae and a .929 save percentage. Both his goals agaisnt asverage and save percentage are good for first in the NHL this year. He has not been himself in his last three starts. Over his last three outings he has givwn up 11 goals, and had a save percentage under .900 in each of them.

Final Maple Leafs-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights win due to strong defense, and limiting the other team's scoring chances. Toronto is one of the best in the NHL at scoring the puck and creatign chances for multiple players. On of the major issues for the Golden Knights as of late is that the defense has falterted. While the Maple Leafs will be on the road the night before, they still have enough fire power in this one to get the win.

Final Maple Leafs-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (+102)