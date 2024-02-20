William Nylander sounds off on Maple Leafs' surge.

For Toronto Maple Leafs star forward William Nylander, the current success his team is enjoying can be partly attributed to Morgan Rielly, who is still serving a five-game suspension for his hit on Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig in a 5-3 road loss on Feb. 10. Since then, Toronto has stitched together four wins in a row.

“We've answered the bell, and I think Mo kind of lit the fire under the team, so I think, yeah, we're battling for Mo,” Nylander told reporters following the Maple Leafs' 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on road ice Monday night (h/t The Score).

So far in their ongoing undefeated streak, the Maple Leafs have scored 21 goals (including OT) while allowing just eight.

A more palpable reason for their success is the incredible play of star center Auston Matthews. The former No. 1 pick overall has tallied seven goals to go with three assists in the last four Maple Leafs games, a stretch that also saw him pull off back-t0-back hat tricks.

With a 109.3 PDO in the last four games, the Maple Leafs can be expected to cool down soon. Nevertheless, they are one of the hottest teams in the entire league at the moment, with a chance to extend their win streak to five games this coming Wednesday when they face off against the Arizona Coyotes in Tempe. Rielly will be eligible to return from his suspension the game after the date with Arizona which will be a tough matchup agianst the reigning Stanley Cup champions Vegas Golden Knights.