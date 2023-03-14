Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The SE Missouri State Redhawks take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders. Check out our March Madness odds series for our SE Missouri State Texas A&M-CC prediction and pick. Find out how to watch SE Missouri State Texas A&M-CC.

The NCAA Tournament is the reward for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as the winner of the Southland Conference Tournament final. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Northwestern State in a battle between the two best teams in this conference. A&M-CC managed to uphold and defend its position as the No. 1 seed in its conference tournament. Plenty of top seeds did not manage to make it to March Madness.

The Ohio Valley was one of those conferences. SEMO made a darkhorse run in the OVC bracket, winning as a lower seed in its semifinal and championship game victories. The Redhawks were the No. 5 seed. They defeated top-seeded Morehead State in the semifinals and then took down second-seeded Tennessee Tech in a riveting overtime final. Tennessee Tech briefly thought it had won the game in regulation on a buzzer-beating shot near the 3-point line, but replays showed that the shooter’s foot was well inside the 3-point line. The 3-pointer was changed to a 2-pointer. Instead of Tennessee Tech winning by one, the game went to overtime, and SEMO managed to break through.

Two teams get to share the stage as 16 seeds at the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, with the winner getting to play big, bad Alabama in the Round of 64 on Thursday in Birmingham.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the SE Missouri State Texas A&M-CC March Madness odds.

March Madness Odds: SE Missouri State Texas A&M-CC Odds

SE Missouri State Redhawks: +3.5 (-110)

Texas A&M-CC Islanders: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 157.5 (-105)

Under: 157.5 (-115)

How To Watch SE Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-CC

TV: TruTV

Stream: CBSSports.com, March Madness app, fuboTV

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET, 3:40 p.m. PT

Why SE Missouri State Could Cover the Spread

This is a team on a roll. SEMO was not the class of the Ohio Valley Conference over the course of the regular season, but it had that magical week at the Ohio Valley Tournament in which it managed to do everything right. What really jumps out from the OVC Tournament championship run for SEMO is that it won games in different ways. The semifinal win over Morehead State was a masterclass in defense, with the Redhawks holding the regular-season champion in the conference under 60 points. Then SEMO managed to win a championship game which was played in the mid-70s in regulation time, and which went into the low 90s in one overtime period. Being able to win in different ways shows why the Redhawks are so tough to deal with right now. It’s not as though they have to play only one style to win; they showed they could adapt to different opponents.

Why Texas A&M-CC Could Cover the Spread

This is a tough team which controlled its own league, the Southland Conference. The Islanders beat the second-place team in the Southland, Northwestern State, three out of three times this season. That is really hard to do, but it shows that Texas A&M-CC had an answer for everything Northwestern State threw its way. When one team can beat another top team in its conference three straight times, that is a demonstration of staying power. It’s really very impressive. SEMO is the dark horse team. A&M-CC is the better team.

Final SE Missouri State Texas A&M-CC Prediction & Pick

This is a game in which you should stay away. First Four games are notoriously unpredictable. Maybe look for a live play.

Final SE Missouri State Texas A&M-CC Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M-CC -3.5