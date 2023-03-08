The Northwestern State Demons take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders. Check out our Southland Championship odds series for our Northwestern State Texas A&M-CC prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Northwestern State Texas A&M-CC.

The NCAA Tournament beckons for the winner of this game in the Southland Conference Tournament final. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Northwestern State were the two best teams in this conference in an 18-game regular-season schedule. A&M-CC finished 14-4 and is the No. 1 seed at this tournament. Northwestern State finished 13-5 and is the No. 2 seed. The teams got byes into the semifinals and won their semifinal games on Tuesday to set up this Wednesday battle for all the marbles and a spot in the field of 68. These teams played a few weeks ago, with A&M-Corpus Christi winning 83-75 on its home court. The teams also met on New Year’s Eve, with A&M-Corpus Christi winning on the road, 65-59. This brings up the point that A&M-Corpus Christi will try to win three times against the same opponent in one season. That’s what the Islanders will have to do if they want to go to the Big Dance one week from now. It’s showtime.

Northwestern State Demons: +2.5 (-110)

Texas A&M-CC Islanders: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 145.5 (-115)

Under: 145.5 (-105)

How To Watch Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-CC

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. PT

Why Northwestern State Could Cover the Spread

This is a familiar scenario at conference tournaments. One team wins twice in the regular season, but the team which lost twice gets a third crack at the same opponent in the conference tournament. Given that A&M-Corpus Christi is trying to win for the third time in as many meetings this year, it’s easy to think that will give the Islanders the edge, but if you subscribe to the theory or belief that it’s really hard to beat an equally talented opponent three times in the same season, and that the pendulum is due to swing the other way, Northwestern State should be the team you pick.

Also worth noting is the fact that since a five-game losing streak which carried through January 5, the Demons have lost just three games. This has been a really good team over the past two months. The Demons have played very consistent basketball. They also defeated TCU early in the season, a sign of how good they can be when everything is clicking. There are lots of good and really compelling reasons to pick the Demons here.

Why Texas A&M-CC Could Cover the Spread

This is a proven team which answered every challenge this season in Southland Conference play. The Islanders beat Northwestern State on the road. Then, in the rematch in late February, with the regular-season Southland Conference championship on the line, the Islanders were able to beat the Demons a second time. This team has been battle-tested and has been able to come through its biggest tests of the year. It’s a team which has quite clearly earned the benefit of the doubt.

Final Northwestern State Texas A&M-CC Prediction & Pick

This is a game in which you can flip a coin, and that’s the kind of game in which to pass or at least wait to make a live-betting play.

Final Northwestern State Texas A&M-CC Prediction & Pick: Northwestern State +2.5