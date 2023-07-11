Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez put on a show in the Home Run Derby despite falling short of winning. When asked what it is like to play for the Mariners and their fans overall, Rodriguez was candid about his appreciation, via MLB on Fox.

Julio Rodriguez on what it’s like playing in Seattle: “It means the world to step on the field in front of the Mariners fans… it’s something that I’m really grateful for.”@Alex_Curry // @JRODshow44 pic.twitter.com/BvyuOcHThE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 11, 2023

“It means the world to step on the field in front of Mariners fans, it's unbelievable, it's something that I'm really grateful for.”

Julio Rodriguez does not gloss over any words in describing the gratitude he feels for being able to play in front of Mariners fans. The first half of the season did not see him put up the best of numbers for them, however the show he put on display last night definitely made up for it.

Albeit not winning the Home Run Derby, Rodriguez made history on Monday night by posting 41 home runs in the first round. This was the most home runs ever hit in a singular round of the Home Run Derby; he had Mariners fans on their feet the entire time all across T-Mobile Park.

Rodriguez and Mariners fans will now look ahead to the second half of the season and a massive stretch of games after the All-Star break. Seattle currently sits at 45-44, six games out of first in their division and four games out of the final wild card spot.

After breaking their playoff drought last season, the Mariners would love to find a way to sneak back into the postseason in back-to-back years. Julio Rodriguez will look to carry over his performance from the Home Run Derby into the second half of the campaign and help the Mariners find themselves playing October baseball.