The 2023 Home Run Derby saw Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays walk away as the new champion of the competition, but the night may have ended up belonging to Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez. Rodriguez wanted to put on a show for his hometown fans, and boy did he ever.

Rodriguez turned in a historic performance in the first round of the derby, hitting 41 home runs to easily send the presumed favorite in Pete Alonso packing before he ever really had a chance. However, Rodriguez couldn't keep it up in the second round against Guerrero, and was ultimately eliminated. Despite falling short, it sounds like Rodriguez still had a great time performing in front of the Mariners faithful.

“I wanted to live in the moment. Kind of be able to give a show to the Mariners fans and just give it my all. For that second round, I was just” — he exhaled deeply — “but it was fun. It was fun.” – Julio Rodriguez, ESPN

It's safe to say that Rodriguez accomplished his goal, as he hit home run after home run in the first round, with each bomb getting the fans in attendance more and more excited. Even though he didn't end up winning, Rodriguez walked away from the competition having proven himself to be one of the games most electrifying stars (in case that wasn't already obvious).

Rodriguez will be hoping that his success at the derby can spark a strong second half to the season for him in what has been a somewhat disappointing sophomore campaign to this point. The Mariners still have a bit of hope in the American League wild card race, and if they want to make it back to the playoffs for the second straight season, they are going to need more historic moments from Rodriguez.