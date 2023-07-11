Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez put on quite the show in the Home Run Derby. It was so good that even Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant couldn't help but be in awe of him.

In the first round of the Home Run Derby, Rodriguez smacked 41 home runs against Pete Alonso to set the MLB record for the most homers in a single round. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. held the previous record of 40, which the Toronto Blue Jays slugger set in the second round of the 2019 iteration of the contest, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Rodriguez actually hit 32 home runs in regulation before continuing his insane HR streak in bonus time. Obviously he didn't waste the opportunity presented to him and went for the record, hitting nine homers with the extra 60 seconds he got.

After watching the amazing display of power, Mahomes and Durant didn't hold back in heaping praise on the Mariners superstar.

“That was wild!!!” Mahomes wrote on Twitter while mentioning Rodriguez.

Durant, for his part, said: “Julio Rodriguez is ridiculous.”

Sure enough, Patrick Mahomes and Kevin Durant weren't the only ones who went crazy after witnessing Julio Rodriguez's performance. Anyone who actually witnessed it would be as hyped as them or even more, anyway. That much is clear with all the wild Twitter reactions about Rodriguez, with many simply expressing their disbelief.

It has already been a memorable Home Run Derby, especially after Adley Rutschman shared an amazing moment with his dad in the competition. Rodriguez, however, made it way better.