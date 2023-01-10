By Joey Mistretta · 1 min read

The Seattle Mariners and infielder Colin Moran have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training, per ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel. Moran, who’s been in the league since 2016, offers left-handed hitting prowess for a Mariners team that features plenty of right-handed pop. He can play multiple positions and should have a strong chance of making the big league club.

Seattle’s lineup is led by right-handed hitters such as Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, and Teoscar Hernandez. Moran would provide an element of versatility for the Mariners’ roster.

Colin Moran’s best MLB seasons came in 2018 and 2019 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 2018, he slashed .277/.340/.407 with a .747 OPS and 11 home runs. He posted a similar slash line in 2019 to go along with a career high 13 homers.

After a steady 2020 campaign, Moran was limited to just 99 games in 2021 and 42 games in 2022. If he makes the Mariners’ big league squad, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him put up respectable numbers.

More to come.