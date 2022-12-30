By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Seattle Mariners snapped their 20-year playoff drought in 2022. And in 2023, Seattle is looking to reach new heights with young star Julio Rodriguez leading the charge. Mariners’ President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto recently revealed Seattle’s secret for success, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

“We’re built on draft and develop and trade,” Jerry Dipoto said. “And you’ve heard me say this for years: We use free agency in a way to augment our roster now, not a way to build it, and I think that’s just the way championship teams are typically built.”

The Mariners are implementing an anti-New York Mets’ philosophy of sorts. Instead of building a team around free agents, Dipoto wants to construct a ball club through drafting, developing, and making trades. Seattle has made some moves this offseason, including acquiring OF Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays.

However, they have been quiet in free agency. Dipoto is doing what he believes is necessary to build a “championship” team.

Julio Rodriguez is a player that the Mariners have helped to develop into a young star. He previously displayed his win-first mindset after Seattle was swept by the Houston Astros in the playoffs.

“We will be back. We all know that,” Rodriguez said, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

The Mariners’ road to the World Series will be a challenging one. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros highlight their primary competition in the American League. Nevertheless, they are confident in their strategy and expect to make noise in 2023.