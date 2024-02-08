There's now a second Smith-Njigba brother in Seattle.

The Seattle Mariners on Wednesday claimed outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The newest member of the Mariners is the older brother of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Smith-Njigba, 24, appeared in 15 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023, going 4-for-32 with a double, triple and 5 RBI in a pair of stints with the big league club. In 105 games with Triple-A Indianapolis last season, the left-handed hitting outfielder hit .280 (109×389) with 57 runs, 28 doubles, 1 triple, 15 home runs, 74 RBI, 21 stolen bases and 53 walks.

Prior to joining the Mariners and Pirates, Smith-Njigba was originally selected by the New York Yankees in the 4th round of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Rockwall-Heath High School (TX). He was traded by the Yankees, along with minor leaguers Maikol Escotto, Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure to Pittsburgh in exchange for RHP Jameson Taillon on Jan. 24, 2021. Smith-Njigba made his Major League debut with the Pirates on June 14, 2022 at St. Louis, recording a double as a pinch-hitter in game one of a doubleheader.

Now with Jaxon playing for the Seahawks and Canaan with the Mariners, the two brothers are reunited in Seattle.

Hopefully Jaxon can teach Canaan some of his clutch ways. Last season, the Seahawks rookie became the only player in over half a century to have two game-winning touchdown receptions in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Jaxon made news this week for speaking about quarterback Justin Fields' situation with the Chicago Bears:

“That’s on them. I mean, shhhhh, that’s on them. If they do that, I say good for Justin, honestly. He’s a QB1. An NFL quarterback. So, if that’s what they want to do then I guess that’s fine.”

Now fans of both the Mariners and the Seahawks have their own brother to root for.