The King of the Clutch is a rookie.

All eyes were on Drew Lock tonight as he slowly activated all of his weapons in the clutch. This was the key to Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks' success in beating the Philadelphia Eagles and keeping their playoff aspirations alive. Usual performers did well like DK Metcalf, Kenneth Walker III, and Zach Charbonnet. But, one rookie that always stands out in the clutch is Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Seahawks rookie notched a feat that no one else has done since 1960. Jaxon Smith-Njigba became the only player in over half a century to have two game-winning touchdown receptions in the final minute of the fourth quarter, per ESPN Stats & Info. He last did it against the Cleveland Browns and showed out again this time around.

Pete Carroll knew exactly what schematic he should run in the final minute against the Eagles. He kept the rookie Seahawks' weapon inside the field and allowed Drew Lock to find him through a tough dart. This 29-yard pass sucked the life out of the Eagles' bench as they realized there would not be enough time for a comeback.

But, Smith-Njigba is not just reliable in the clutch. He grabbed four receptions out of the air throughout the whole game. This netted the Seahawks 48 receiving yards with an average yardage of 12 per snap. The game-winning touchdown was the extremely sweet cherry on top of his outing.

Overall, opposing teams should be wary of defending the Seahawks rookie. Once the clock winds down and he sees a good route, his clutch gene activates.