Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields receives high praise from Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave, vouching for his return as QB1.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has dealt with countless speculations in his time in the NFL. He's been the starter for the Bears for the past few seasons, posting quality numbers. Despite finding success and improving year by year, his future with Chicago is uncertain. Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Saints receiver Chris Olave spoke on Fields' future with the Bears, knowing that Chicago may draft a quarterback to replace him in the 2024 NFL draft

“That’s on them,” Smith-Njigba told NBC Sports at Super Bowl 58 Radio Row. “I mean, shhhhh, that’s on them. If they do that, I say good for Justin, honestly. He’s a QB1. An NFL quarterback. So if that’s what they want to do then I guess that’s fine.”

Smith-Njiba and Olave played with Fields at Ohio State, both finding success in the Buckeyes offense. With Fields under center Ohio State had one of the most electrifying teams in the nation, but it's been different in the NFL. He's shown flashes of the elite player he can be, yet there are inconsistency issues that the Bears have trouble working around.

“I think what we have seen if just his competitive nature, just him going out there making unorthodox plays when the pocket collapses,” Smith-Njigba said. “We see him, you know, tunnel vision, make plays, and just the competitiveness. He’s a winner. To me, when I watch the Chicago Bears, that’s what I see – him trying to win. That’s what you expect from Justin. That’s what Justin brings to the table, a winning attitude, and I know he can get things done.”

Olave gave his insight, speaking on the player and leader Fields is. Both receivers believe any team would be lucky to have Fields as their starting quarterback. They believe that all he needs is weapons around him, with one of those possibly being Ohio State wide receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. in this year's draft.

“He’s one of the most talented players I played with. I know he’s one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, so I’m excited for what they build around him,” said Olave. “If you want a dynamic receiver, a dominant receiver right now, a person that’s on an island that’s going to catch every single ball, that’s going to move the chains, that’s going to score you touchdowns, that’s going to show people and be a leader, I say you go with Marvin Harrison.”