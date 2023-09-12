The Seattle Mariners still have a fighting chance to get an MLB postseason berth. They will need all the firepower that they can get in order to overtake the Houston Astros who are three games ahead but it is doable. A large move that will get the Scott Servais-led team back in the groove is on the horizon. It primarily involves a water cooler and Jarred Kelenic.

The Mariners have elected to reinstate Jarred Kelenic from the injured list, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. This is a big boost in the team's outfield given that he was batting efficiently. He had 45 RBI, 11 home runs, and 12 stolen bases before the injury. But, he did not look slow during his return. Kelenic outlined how he perceived the injury in his latest statement to still net good numbers.

“When you do something stupid like kicking a cooler, and you get put on a timeout, it makes you realize what are you doing,” he said recalling the injury-inducing incident against the Minnesota Twins. Kelenic went into further detail about how he dealt with being placed in the IL, “It makes you think. It arguably could be one of the best things that’s ever happened to me on a baseball field.”

His performance did not seem to slow down with their Triple-A team. He was hitting .306 with a .868 OPS throughout his rehab assignment. The reason behind his success? Turning the injury into a positive experience. His body may have bogged him down but he still rose due to his mentality. Now, he will be able to help the Scott Servais-managed team in their efforts to win more than the Astros en route to an MLB playoff berth.